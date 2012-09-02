Trend watch: Color and customization trends for your kitchen

(ARA) – If you want your home to reflect your personal style, why not start in the kitchen? The kitchen, commonly the most popular room in the house for everyday life and entertaining, doesn’t have to be cookie cutter with coordinating color schemes. Current trends give homeowners leeway to add personal flair to the kitchen with bursts of color, unique designs and unexpected patterns.

Walls painted in neutral hues, and appliances and fixtures in monochromatic finishes, create a nice “blank canvas” that you can dress up with bold accessories or patterned fabrics. Delta Faucet recently launched an Arctic Stainless finish on its Trinsic faucet, which features cool blue undertones, that coordinates well with new stainless steel appliances.

If you want to kick up your kitchen decor another notch, explore your color options. Colorful kitchen products and appliances abound. Mixers, blenders, teapots and even faucets are available in a variety of colors, such as blue, red, pink or yellow and can add an unexpected pop to your space. The Delta Faucet Fuse kitchen collection features a split finish pull-down faucet, which is available in a stainless finish with fun options like cracked pepper, chili pepper or snowflake white finish accents.

“Color blocking is something that is trending in both fashion and interior design,” says Judd Lord, Delta Faucet Company director of industrial design. “People want to express themselves through home decor just like they do with their own style.”

If you want to stay on top of current trends, then try experimenting with the 2012 Pantone color of the year – Tangerine Tango. Radiating warmth and energy, the bright hue can energize a room. Incorporate the color on a small scale with table linens or go bold and paint one of the walls to add dimension.

You can also spice things up by creating a more eclectic look. One way to do this is by mixing and matching cabinetry hardware designs. There are many different styles, sizes, colors and materials, making it easy create your own custom space. Or switch up your kitchen table and chairs, using different styles instead of a matching set. Try an antique table with chairs that are structured and modern or upholstered with a variety of bold patterns. Add in a bench on one side to make it even more unexpected.

For more of a subtle, eclectic look, combine a variety of dinnerware pieces that hang together with one consistent thread, such as bold color or an unexpected pattern. The best part is you don’t have to stress if you break a plate, can’t find the exact piece to match the collection, or have more guests than matching dinner sets.

Customize your kitchen space by adding a hint of color or playing around with mixing and matching wherever you feel comfortable. You’re going to spend a lot of time in your kitchen, so have fun with it and make it your own.

