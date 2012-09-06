Easy-to-install and easy-to-clean bathroom remodeling tips

(ARA) – Dreaming about a bathroom remodel? With today’s easy-to-install products – many of which are also easy-to-clean – your new bathroom can actually exceed your wildest dreams. What could be better than an easy-to-clean new bathroom?

Here are some tips to bring your dream bathroom to life in less time and for less money than you might think:

No tools toilet replacement: The American Standard No Tools Toilet is so easy to install, it doesn’t even require specialty tools. Everything you need is right in the box, along with simple, illustrated instructions. Whether you’re a do-it-yourselfer, or direct-it-yourselfer, easy-to-install innovations make bathroom remodels speedy and simple, while reducing the possibility of delays from installation errors.

Color confidence: The Pantone Color of the Year for 2012 is “Tangerine Tango,” continuing a trend toward brighter, happier colors. Paint is one of the easiest and least costly ways to completely change a bathroom. Donna Frasca, an interior designer and color specialist who blogs at ColorSpecialist-Charlotte.Blogspot.com, recommends coordinating with colors that are already in the room.

“Look at the colors that are in your tile,” Frasca says. “Do you see a lot of yellows? Does your tile look more gray? Sometimes all you have to do is just pick one color that matches your tile to tie in the look of your bathroom.”

Not ready to do the Tangerine Tango all over your bathroom? Go neutral on the walls and add pops of color with towels, rugs or a shower curtain to create an attractive, finished look.

Easy accessorizing: Faucets are like jewelry for your bathroom, so they should be easy to update as styles and fashions change. Look for the wide variety of faucets that come with a pre-assembled Speed Connect drain that has just four parts instead of 14. No special tools or plumber’s putty required. The drain seals tightly so water stays in the sink. The lift rod comes preset to the correct height and never comes loose.

Fabulous finish: Warmer finishes such as oil-rubbed bronze make an instant style statement, tied together through lighting, cabinet hardware and faucets. A whimsical light switch cover in a complementary finish offers a beautiful and unexpected touch.

Go easy on cleaning: Spend more time enjoying your new bathroom and less time cleaning. Real Simple magazine recommends a semigloss paint for bathrooms, because it is resistant to humidity and staining, as well as easy to clean. Toilets with an EverClean surface incorporate a patented antimicrobial agent to inhibit the growth of mold and mildew, while the smooth, mirror-like finish helps keep surfaces cleaner. EverClean whirlpools feature an exclusive whirlpool circulation system that protects pipes and fittings from mold and mildew, and it never wears off.

With today’s advancements in simple installation and easy-to-clean surfaces, there’s no reason to wait on a beautiful new bathroom. Make it happen this spring.

]]>