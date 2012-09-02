Hot Dog Hoedown

Tomatoes, onions, relish, pickles, peppers and celery salt on a steamed poppy seed bun. What’s missing? The encased meat, of course – the frank, the wiener, the red hot … the hot dog. Two words on the lips of every Chicagoan.

If you buy a dog in Chicago, chances are it was lovingly fashioned at Vienna Beef, a local factory where every frank is made from 100 percent pure beef. We’re not talking lips and tails here, we’re talking succulent, grade-A cuts from the finest bovines American farmers have to offer. Many purveyors of these pure beef franks buy their poppy-seed buns, pickles and fluorescent green relish from Vienna Beef as well, ensuring a harmony of ingredients that will satisfy even the most demanding hot dog connoisseur.

The first stop on any Rambler’s Dog list, or D-list, is AJ’s Grill (6141 N. Broadway). We’ve all done it: The 4 a.m. AJ’s run is sometimes a necessity after a long night of “studying.” Unfortunately, their dog just isn’t made with love, and it shows. While they do use Vienna Beef, their toppings are not of the quality necessary to complement such a fine frank. Delivery is available, but the decor is worth a stop – two large-screen TVs with cable, video games and some delightful pictures. This is your place for pizza puffs and chicken fries, but AJ’s just doesn’t serve up a great dog. One bite.

Next in line is Patio Beef (6022 N. Broadway). This is a surprisingly good dog for just $2 with fries. Very fresh ingredients — standouts include normal green relish and both white and red onions – although the lack of hot peppers is disappointing. Elevator jazz and a smile make the buying experience enjoyable. Three bites.

A little out of the way but worth the trip is Superdawg Drive-In (6363 N. Milwaukee Ave.). The thick, all-beef frank is exceptional, but the inability to order a dog without fries makes it Superexpensive, as far as dawgs go ($4) and costs points with the Atkins crowd. (In the end we’re glad we got fries, because they were Superfries, but that’s another story.) Particularly good were the Superpeppers, the biggest and tastiest around. The drive-in is Superconvient, but necessitates a Supertip, bumping the Superdawg up to Superduperexpensive. Four bites.

At this dark time, deep in the bowels of winter, it is wise to remember our beloved boys of summer, the Cubby Bears. That’s why we’re including Wrigley Field in the D-List. It has absolutely the best dog in a ballpark on the north side of Chicago, hands down. Probably the most expensive too, but if you’ve been enjoying the game in the sunny bleachers with a few friends and are craving some baseball food, this just may be the best dog you’ve ever had. Also, convenient condiment packets make customizing your dog a breeze. Four bites.

If you like everything you buy to cost 33 percent more than average, head down to Murphy’s Red Hots (1211 W. Belmont Ave.). Don’t be fooled by the name. It’s a typical dog, but for some reason it costs an atypical $3. What could make the same dog with the same ingredients cost one-third more? Greed, probably. On the upshot, a genuine footlong “red hot” graces the menu. Why “red hots”? Who knows, who cares? Just eat it. One bite. Two if you get the footlong.

If it’s past dark and you want an uplifting dog with a side of put-downs, go to The Wieners Circle (2622 N. Clark St.). The crude cashiers serve up a heaping helping of profanity while you wait, and audience participation is encouraged. Not only is this establishment entertaining, but it serves up a mean dog to boot. Char-broiled franks with grilled onions and the works make this an all-around unique and memorable dogging experience. Four bites.

If you want Jimmy Buffet’s favorite dog in the world, Demon Dogs (under the Fullerton el stop) is the only place you can find it. The simplistic approach is the Demon way: onion, mustard and hot peppers only. This allows the dog’s true nature to shine through as the deserving centerpiece rather than the thing you pile all the stuff on. Fast, friendly service, clean and convenient location, low prices and hundreds of sports and music memorabilia make Demon Dogs a powerhouse in the dog industry. Try the double dog: two dogs + one bun = Four-and-a-half bites.

Lastly, our favorite dog came from Byron’s Hot Dogs (1017 W. Irving Park Rd. and 1701 W. Lawrence Ave.). Congratulations on a fine dog! A gastronomic delight and a pleasure for the whole palate, made right before your eyes so you know what you’re getting. Piled high with the widest range of toppings available, including green bell peppers and lettuce, Byron’s delivers the most dog for your dollar: It’s a steal at $2. The combination of an exceptional dog, friendly service and cleanliness puts Byron’s at the top of the D-List. Five bites.

