The return of Whose Line Is It Anyway?

At last, the time has come. Six years after its tragic cancellation, one of the greatest shows ever to grace the small screen has risen from the ashes of program perdition. Ladies and gents, bow down and kiss the feet of The CW’s execs because Whose Line Is It Anyway? is returning with ten new episodes this summer.

The network announced on March 1 that they will be bringing the show back for a new season. Now, I know what you’re thinking — the last thing anyone needs is a crappy reboot of a once-great show. But have no fear of shoddy replacements or cheap imitations because Wayne Brady, Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie ha ve all signed on to bring the legendary laughs and hilarity once more. Sadly, Drew Carey won’t be returning to helm the show — in his place will sit Aisha Tyler, who currently works out her comedic chops voicing Lana on the raunchy cartoon sensation Archer. Carey’s ever-witty intros and infectious laughter will surely be missed, but his successor seems promising enough. Even without him, The CW could be ushering in a new golden era of no-holds-barred, on-the-fly humor with this trial season.

Whose Line is the wise older brother that today’s tired, contrived comedy world needs to illuminate the path toward a truer, more pure form of farce. Enough with the stale stereotypes and offensive jabs. Enough Hangover-wannabes that inevitably fail to recreate its recklessly eccentric magic. It’s time to get back to the basics, back to the simple laughs that still get you going years after their echoes fade.

We may be living in a new age (for a little perspective: the first iPhone w as released a mere six months before the show’s cancellation, and Justin Timberlake hadn’t made the grave decision of abandoning the music industry to become an “actor”) that threatens to outdate trends faster than new ones can rise to replace them, but the Whose Line recipe for comedic success is simple and sure to hold up even now. No matter the episode, no matter the guest performer, they hit homeruns for nine seasons without fail thanks to these timeless ingredients:

1. Wayne Brady’s singing. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly why Brady’s impromptu serenades are so thoroughly side-splitting. Maybe it’s the cheesy, unfaltering-to-the-point- of-being-alarming grin. Maybe it’s the booty shaking. Maybe it’s the fact that he’s actually got a killer voice and is singing about lube and tax reductions à la Snoop Dogg. It’s like a low-budget commercial that’s actually funny.

2. The points don’t matter. On a philosophical level, a game where the points don’t matter symbolizes a necessary rebellion against the quantitative measurement of success in our fast-paced, dog-eat-dog American society. But more importantly, it’s wildly amusing to see someone get handed an outrageous amount of points for pretending to be a foal merging from the womb of one of his co-stars while the unsuspecting victim gets none.

3. The greatest love story ever told. Forget Romeo and Juliet, Prince Charming and [insert Disney Princess here], Will and Kate, B yoncé and Jay-Z. No legendary pair could ever hope to hold a candle to the divine duo that is Ryan Stiles and Colin Mochrie. Every time they step out onto that stage they make beautiful humor together, from their endless banter to their hands-on (and I mean hands-on) buffoonery. Psychologists write whole books about the level of trust they’ve fostered in their comedic relation- ship, so deep they make light of each other’s greatest insecurities without fear of inflicting harm (every bald joke is truly an affirmation of love) and move as one through the most outrageous of unplanned bodily gags.

Though the show is just going on a trial run as of right now, and the TV industry has become sadly cutthroat in recent years, I think it’s safe to assume that we can expect a few more solid seasons of party quirks, scenes from a hat and greatest hits to come, so long as it returns with these crucial components in tact.