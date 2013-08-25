The dubious benefits of conceal carry laws

Illinois lawmakers are making headlines for their recent decision to legalize medical marijuana, but another law passed last month could begin to show even greater effects within the year – the Firearm Concealed Carry Act.

As an urban dweller, law officials and criminals are the only people I have ever seen wield a gun. I have never been to a shooting range and I have never gone hunting. I don’t own a gun and I have no desire to. I respect others’ rights to own guns, but it doesn’t make me feel any safer to know they do. Maybe if I had grown up in a different place I would have a different point of view. But I grew up near Chicago, in the last state to allow the public possession of a firearm. What I am familiar with is the stories of violence overflowing Chicago’s news. I hear about young kids’ futures disappearing by means of bullets, whether targeted or hit by strays. Scholarships to decent colleges and universities vanish along with the athletes or honor students who earned them. Toddlers who never grow up miss the chance to even think about college. Police data shows that there have been over 220 deaths by gunshot in Chicago since the beginning of the year. Sixty-two of the dead were under the age of twenty and three of those were under the age of ten. Guns have always been weapons to me. They incite fear and intimidation. Unbelievable pain. Inconsolable grief. I have never been able to see them as sport.

After hearing about the new concealed carry law, I wanted to become more familiar with it. There had to be a reason why lawmakers enacted this law in a state with a city home to such an extreme amount of gun violence.

Requirements for a concealed carry license are more detailed than applying for a Firearm Owner Identification Card. An applicant must meet an age requirement of 21 years. Background checks ensure no applicant with prior convictions of violent acts or a history of drug and/or alcohol abuse, will receive approval. Mental health requirements are meant to supplement the background check in assuring the safe habits of the individual. Sixteen hours of training, totaling classroom time and range time together, are also required — nothing unusual there. The long list of areas prohibiting the concealed carry of a firearm did not surprise me either: public spaces, schools, hospitals, establishments that serve alcohol — places expected to be firearm-free.

What I didn’t find in the law was why. Why does someone need to carry a concealed firearm? Gun supporters claim to have found statistics proving a link between concealed carry laws and decreased crime rates. In truth, finding such a connection involves a lot more variables that end up creating insubstantial evidence. Fortunately, there are certain facts that say that such an act will not increase crime rates.

Nothing about this new law convinced me that the streets of Illinois will be any safer. I’ve been told many times that it’s not the law-abiding citizens I have to worry about. But any law-abiding citizen can turn into a criminal with the pull of a trigger. I wish it weren’t that easy. I also understand that we no longer live in the 18th century, when the 2nd Amendment was ratified. Owning a gun in the 21st century is an individual choice, not as a result of a government call to arms. Choosing to possess a firearm means accepting the responsibility of using and safely caring for a weapon and I hope everyone applying to get a concealed carry license is ready to meet that responsibility, for the safety of themselves as well as the other citizens who have a right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The Firearm Concealed Carry Act (HB0183) is available to the public on the Illinois General Assembly website (ilga.gov) under Public Acts.

