Halas Been Hectic?

Lose weight, get toned, be healthy – call it what you want, but chances are that your 2014 resolution plans involve working on your physical appearance in some way or another. It makes sense after winding up a stressful finals week and partying away 2013. Not only are warm weather and spring break right around the corner (which means beach bods), but being at a city school, there is a certain pressure to look and feel your best.

Given that the ice-coated sidewalks on campus are hardly suitable for the short walk to class, conditions outdoors aren’t exactly ideal for compensating everyone’s workout needs. Because of this, students are forced to turn to Halas Fitness Center to chip away at their New Year’s resolutions.

But with students’ similar mentalities at this time of year as well as Halas’s current construction situation (with all the equipment shoved into one room), Halas is experiencing its busiest season of the year, and students are struggling to get their machine of choice during popular hours.

Loyola senior and Halas building manager, Sergio Navarrete, explains how he has seen the increase in Halas’ overcrowding first-hand.

“Halas has definitely been more hectic this year in terms of people using our facility or simply inquiring about renovations, the estimated date of completion, fitness classes, etc.,” said the political science major.

Fellow student Sarah Aiken, also a building manager at Halas, explains how the struggle to get a machine has already been evident in the short time the semester has been in session.

“It’s crazy right now. You have to wait in line sometimes to get a treadmill,” said the ad/PR major. “Someone will get off their machine to go get a towel and someone else will just jump on the treadmill. “

Despite the less than ideal conditions at Halas, staff members have done their best to accommodate the influx of students.

According to Aiken, Halas employees regularly replenish workout towels when the supply is low and work around-the-clock (staying open until midnight and scheduling a full staff of three front-desk service associates) until the madness ceases.

“Normally starting Feb. 1 it gets less busy because everyone kind of stops if they have a New Year’s resolution and aren’t serious about sticking to it,” said Aiken, 21. “At that point it usually dies down and you are able to get a treadmill.”

Navarrete added that there are a variety of factors leading to the decrease in the fitness center’s popularity after January.

“Right around the end of January is when most people begin to taper off. Whether it’s homework, school events, work or other things, most students and faculty simply get too busy to continue their workout regimen,” said Navarrete, 21. “Those who make it past the first couple of weeks once school has started usually stick with us the rest of the year.”

Being building managers, the students have also noticed patterns of popular times that students work out. According to Aiken, the busiest time frame during the week right now lasts from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., when class times are least prevalent. During this time, basketball courts are usually full with students unwinding from a busy day of classes, de-stressing with a solo workout in the basement machine room or participating in one of the many group classes.

If you don’t want to have to fight for a machine or if you simply like your privacy when working out, adjust your daily schedule to the less popular workout times. Although there are always those morning workout overachievers, the gym is substantially less crowded from 6 a.m. to about 7:30 a.m. If a full workout before the sun comes up just isn’t for you, consider trying to fit in a workout during the middle of the day while classes are in session, usually around 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although it’s great to see our community caring about physical fitness, hopefully this is the last year we will have to deal with a space shortage, as the new renovations are expected to be completed in fall 2014. Instead of cramming every piece of workout equipment into one room, the new and improved Halas will feature a pool, cardio room, weight room and group fitness room.

Until then, don’t let the crowds and weather hold you up from achieving your goals this spring. Just as you have to make time for academics, holding up a New Year’s resolution requires schedule changes and adapting. Plan that workout around the more popular times or try doing some exercises at home. If worst comes to worst, bring some homework to Halas and wait patiently or try a new machine or the rock wall – you might surprise yourself.

For information about group fitness opportunities at Halas, visit: Loyola Campus Recreation.