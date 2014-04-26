Video Game Conspiracy Theory Turns Into Nostalgic Play

Photos courtesy of New Millennium Theatre Company. By: Lauren Wessel

“It’s like The West Wing meets Mario World.” That’s the best way Sean Harklerode could describe The Princess Peach Conspiracy, which has arrived at Studio Be (3110 N. Sheffield Ave.) as a production of the New Millennium Theatre Company (NMTC).

Harklerode plays Mario, the beloved Nintendo character from the Super Mario Bros. franchise that started in 1985. Now in 2014 playwright Megan Mackie has brought back the almost 30-year-old characters, with a little twist of her own.

“The concept of this play is that the Super Mario games are a conspiracy by Princess Peach to keep the war economy going in the Toadstool kingdom,” Mackie said.

This complex conspiracy theory first started as a funny idea Mackie had in high school.

“After playing several different Super Mario games with friends, we laughed about [the conspiracy theory] and [at first] it was nothing more than a joke,” she said.

To bring the video game’s world to life, director Joseph H. White was enlisted.

“This play is, to my mind, actually pretty complex,” White said. “There are several themes that I’ve tried to highlight. [For instance,] a woman inherits an organization and is forced deal with consequences from actions that she didn’t have anything to do with.”

Veering away from the traditional storyline that has come across game consoles since 1985 is exactly what Mackie wanted to accomplish with her production.

“When I was writing this, I wanted these characters to not just be the iconic ones everyone knows, I wanted them to live and breathe and be people when they weren’t being heroes,” Mackie said. “So I focused on writing a play with a story arc and character development, not just a spoofy joke vehicle.”

Along with the creative plot comes the interesting characters which are, according to White, carried by dedicated actors. The famous damsel in distress, Princess Peach, is brought to life by Ellen Domonkos, who is also NMTC’s current managing director.

“The auditions were a little scary, but I was so happy when I found out I not only got cast, but I got cast with the people I felt the most connection with,” Domonkos said.

Along with Princess Peach, the cast features other iconic Super Mario Bros. characters such as Bowser (Michael Owen Achenbach), Luigi (Alex B. Reynolds) and Princess Daisy (Ali Keirn).

According to Keirn, the unique technical elements of the production make it “a feast for the senses.”

“The technical elements are outstanding: from the ‘8-Bit Awesome’ set to the incredible multimedia projections to the ridiculously detailed puppets and props,” she said.

The combination of puppetry and other interesting elements has called for some new training for the actors, along with drawing upon previously learned skills.

“I used my dance training to help carry myself like a princess as well as meeting the fight choreography needs, like Princess Peach’s bad-ass high kick,” Domonkos said.

The choreography and technology also make for a fun time onstage, with each actor having their favorite scene.

“[My favorite scene] is the first ‘Boss Fight,’” Harklerode said. “It’s about two scenes [into the play] and is when the audience sees how we’re going to handle the fighting and special effects. I think at that moment they know exactly what they’re in for, and they never fail to laugh … knock on wood.”

While the cast and crew hope to hit audiences with bouts of laughter, they also hope to hit them with a sense of nostalgia.

“It is a play about Super Mario Brothers after all,” White said. “It’d be nice if [the audience] went home and plugged in the old Nintendo and gave the old games another shot.”

While NMTC brings on the nostalgia with The Princess Peach Conspiracy, the cast and crew are also bringing on a revamped and modern plot. These iconic characters with whom game lovers have grown up are receiving a new and unexpected makeover.

“This play is about false appearances,” Keirn said. “The more I perform it and hear it, the more I realize that most situations and people in this world are not what they appear to be on the surface.”

The Princess Peach Conspiracy will be performed at Studio Be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. until May 10. Tickets are $18 and are available here.