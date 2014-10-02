The Monster in the Hall: Machine gun breasts, a motorcycle chase, one perplexed teenager

Photos courtesy of Kenji Kerins

Machine gun breasts, a motorcycle chase through the rain and one perplexed teenager are just a few of the components that make up the comedy The Monster in the Hall at Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Ave). With only four actors and a simple set, the play came alive under the direction of Julie Ritchey, proving to be a comedy worth making the trip out to WickerPark.

Walking into the theater, the room’s layout seemed more like a jazz club. Several square tables surround a tiered stage. The tiers weren’t incredibly high, but provided enough height for the audience to clearly see everything going on.

In the play we meet Duck Macatarsney (Lindsey Dorcus), who is going through a series of crises all at the ripe age of 16. From a father with multiple sclerosis, to a high school crush using her to prove he’s not gay, Duck has a lot on her plate.

Duck provides narration throughout the story, providing a personal feel for the audience. The narration made it feel like reading a classic coming-of-age tale with a quirky protagonist, such as Ramona Quimby — just a little more on the Rated R side.

With a simple plaid shirt and glasses, Dorcus embodied her character naturally. She was a perfect fit for playing the awkward protagonist, as she trips over motorcycles and desperately tries to woo her high school crush, Lawrence (Christian Libonati).

Throughout the play, the characters often pause in certain scenes and break into song. Each song had an old-timey “doo-wop” feel that provided narration in a creative way. Although the actors didn’t really have Broadway-quality voices, the singing was still a good break in all the acting, and provided comedic relief for some intense situations.

Another actress who really stood out was Molly Bunder, who plays two roles. Her first character, Agnetha, is an eccentric, deep-voiced Norwegian woman who makes a surprise visit to Duck’s house. The second, LindaUnderhill, is a docile and polite social worker arriving to Duck’s house to check up on her and her dad.

Bunder’s two roles are completely different, but she handled the acting with ease. Since there weren’t any costume changes, Bunder relied mostly on her acting to make her characters distinguishable. Agnetha was by far one of the funniest characters with her manly presence and her infatuation with Multiplayer Universes (MPU), fantasy online games that contain mythical elements and avatars.

At one point, the audience learns that Agnetha’s avatar in her MPU has machine gun breasts. Bunder shook her torso rigorously to portray her avatar’s odd talent and the audience immediately started laughing.

The only problem with Bunder’s transformation between characters was how she used her jacket to portray which character she was acting out. For Agnetha, her jacket was unzipped, but for Linda her jacket was zipped. It was difficult for Bunder to quickly zip and unzip her jacket several times. A different prop should have been used to make it easier and more distinguishable for the audience to keep track.

Overall, the best feature of the play was the stage direction. Due to the untraditional stage, the actors made use of the whole room. They ran and jumped around from each tier, making the set come alive and allowing for more interaction with the audience.

At one point, Duck walks through the tables and picks up empty beer bottles sitting on the audience’s tables (the production is BYOB). The interaction was creative and allowed the audience to feel like they were a part of the play.

The Monster in the Hall may not have a large cast or set, but the production was well put together. All four actors brought a different style of humor that kept the audience laughing throughout the night, and the complex stage direction made the play come alive in the small Filament Theatre.

Monster in the Hall runs through Oct. 26 at Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.). Tickets cost $14-20 and are available for purchase here.