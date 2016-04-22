Swoopes Story Reflects Larger Transparency Problems

On April 11, The PHOENIX broke the story of the second mass exodus of players departing from Loyola’s women’s basketball team, citing concerns with head coach Sheryl Swoopes’ demeanor and treatment of players. Several of the story’s sources who chose to remain anonymous took issue with Swoopes controlling their social lives and singling out individual players in practices.

The PHOENIX continues to reach out to Swoopes for comments, but continues to be denied the opportunity to gain new perspective on the story. As a result, the story can come off as fairly one-sided.

When our first story on the situation ran, Swoopes was unavailable to comment because she was in Houston, dealing with personal issues. The Athletic Department sent The PHOENIX a cookie-cutter statement which read, “Roster turnover is something that affects every NCAA school and is becoming more and more prevalent. We are fully committed to helping our student-athletes find the right situation for them. We will have the best interest of the student-athlete in mind when it comes to transfer decisions.”

Players leaving a program is normal. However, 10 out of 12 possible returning players quitting and asking to be released from their scholarships is unprecedented and should raise concern, especially if it’s part of a larger trend. After the 2014-15 season, five of 10 players who could have returned to the team left instead. After the 2013-14 season, four players who could have returned didn’t (one player was kicked off the team in the middle of the season).

On April 13, a PHOENIX sports editor received a direct message on Twitter from Loyola’s women’s basketball assistant coach Jeanine Wasielewski. The messages included links to articles about other instances of players leaving programs around the country, and the message insisted The PHOENIX search for the “coaching perspective on the issue of transfers.”

Although Athletic Director Steve Watson has now spoken to The PHOENIX, Swoopes still hasn’t commented on the issue, despite efforts made on behalf of The PHOENIX to reach her.

The PHOENIX staff wanted to get the other side as best we could, but all we got was a statement from the Athletic Department that downplayed the roster turnover.

After a few back-and-forth messages, Wasielewski ended her last message with the phrase “John 8:23.”

For those of you who don’t keep a Bible near your bedside, the verse reads as follows: “And He was saying to them, ‘You are from below, I am from above; you are of this world, I am not of this world.’”

Whatever the intent of this message was, it’s belittling to say the least — and unprofessional, especially at an institution that prides itself on its Jesuit, Christian heritage.

A journalist’s duty is to “seek truth and report it,” according to the Society of Professional Journalist’s Code of Ethics. Tackling an article as complex as the Swoopes story consists of long nights and early mornings. It isn’t simply about hearing a rumor and running with it; it’s about talking to multiple sources and confirming their stories with different people who may be involved in the situation.

As for having the “coach’s perspective” in the story, it’s hypocritical to expect that to be included when administrators and the Athletic Department’s staff refuse to talk. And their refusal comes off as an ill-advised attempt to sweep this story under the rug.

Unfortunately, this kind of response seems to be a recurring issue at Loyola, and not just for student journalists. PHOENIX staffers have always had problems tracking down administrators for interviews. It shouldn’t take multiple calls and appointments just to sit down with someone at this school. We can’t imagine what it would be like for a regular student to try to talk to the people who contribute to our experience here.

We at The PHOENIX are just trying to do our jobs as journalists — don’t tell us we’re not getting all angles and perspectives on a story if one of the story’s key players refuses to talk. We want all of our stories to be fair and accurate, but the best way to accomplish that is for all sides to understand that we can’t make their voices heard unless they want to speak.

As of April 15, Loyola’s Athletic Department is performing an internal investigation of the women’s basketball program, and Swoopes is “fully cooperating” with it. No further details on what this “internal investigation” entails or what the investigation’s time frame is have been released.

If Loyola administration continues to ignore the press, then we’re going to continue to write that it has no further comments — and this story will continue to be missing a key perspective.