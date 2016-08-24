Rogers Park on the Rise

Whether you are craving a late-night meal or feel like taking up new art classes, there is a lot that is new to the Rogers Park and Edgewater neighborhoods since the spring semester ended that are ready to help. Here are some of the most notable additions:

Summer Additions:

Taco Bell | 6460 N. Sheridan Rd.

Ramblers looking for a late-night taco experience — especially on a budget — don’t have to wait any longer. Located on Sheridan Road across from the Granada Center, this popular fast food destination opened at the beginning of June. Earlier in the year, the city issued a renovation permit to turn what was once a Red Mango frozen yogurt into the popular taco spot, which also serves breakfast.

Clarke’s Diner | 6431 N. Sheridan Rd.

Students hungry around the clock will now have the option of eating at Clarke’s, located in the Granada Center. The diner is now open from 7am-11pm seven days a week, and serves pancakes, waffles, salads, soups and coffee along with other American classics. When the fall begins, the restaurant will be open 24 hours a day. the diner is part of Loyola’s new Lake Shore Community Partners initiative that seeks to re-brand the area just north of Devon Avenue and Sheridan Road into a new business district.

The Chicago Mosaic School | 1127 W. Granville Ave.

The art corridor that runs along Granville Avenue and North Broadway is expanding, now including a school for artists. The non-profit Mosaic School, currently located in Ravenswood at 1806 W. Cuyler Ave., will relocate closer to Loyola’s campus. the school draws artists and students from around the world and offers dozens of classes and workshops, visiting artist lectures and private studios.

RAM Art Studio | 6054 N. Broadway Ave.

If you enjoy working with your hands and being creative, then head to RAM Art Studio to paint your own pottery, take ceramics classes, learn glass fusing and more. RAM will also offer studio space for rental, adult art classes, private party options and after school programs.

Future Developments:

Devon Avenue Brewpub | 1221-1223 W. Devon Ave.

After plans fell through late last year to open a brewpub at this location, two organizations have teamed up to revive those plans. Bowmanville’s Aquanaut Brewing Company and Budlong Chicken have announced plans for a joint venture at the intersection of Devon and Magnolia Avenues. Progress has been slow due to a longtime liquor suspension for restaurants on Devon.

Bacci Pizza | 1301 W. Devon Ave

The popular Wrigleyville pizza spot is one of a few businesses scheduled to open a location in the ground floor retail space of the Devon Apartments. Although the company has not signed a lease, it provided letters of intent expressing interest in the storefront. The development where Bacci will be located, previously known as The Flats on Devon, is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Bulldog Ale House | 6606 N. Sheridan Rd.

This pub will likely be ready to open in November, according to restaurant owner Max Amenti. The ale house already has locations in several surrounding suburbs, including Carol Stream, and will soon add a Rogers Park location next to Bop N’ Grill. Bulldog Ale House serves traditional American eats including burgers, salads, wings, wraps and a wide selection of craft beers.

Target | 6418 N. Sheridan Rd.

A new Target department store could be the next big development on Sheridan Road, according to an email sent by Ald. Joe Moore (49th Ward) to Rogers Park residents. Although Target and the developers are still negotiating the final terms of the lease, Moore said the deal ‘looks promising’ and would bring new life to the Sheridan Road and Devon Avenue intersection.

ArrivaDolce | 6451 N. Sheridan Rd.

This independent coffee shop and eatery, with another location in Highland Park, is also part of Loyola’s Granada Center retail and housing complex. For those looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, the coffee shop features plenty of homemade goods such as scones, muffins and sweet breads. Other staples such as soups, sandwiches, gelato and coffee will be available for purchase all day.