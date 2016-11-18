Andrew Garfield Stands Out in Bloody New WWII Drama

Some of the greatest films of all time have portrayed the perils of war and the unwavering spirit of American patriotism. Popular films such as “Saving Private Ryan,” “Black Hawk Down” and “Braveheart” have successfully represented a nation’s threats and triumphs through brutally violent scenes and tales of heroism. “Hacksaw Ridge” joins this collection of important films by providing a gruesome image of war while offering a fresh, hopeful story of the strength of one man’s convictions.

“Hacksaw Ridge” tells the true story of Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield), who, during the Battle of Okinawa, single-handedly saved 75 men from behind enemy lines without carrying a single weapon due to his religious beliefs as a Seventh-Day Adventist. Even though Doss willingly enlisted to fight because he believed the war was justified, he believed he could better serve as an Army medic. He was the only American soldier on the front lines of WWII to go into battle without a gun to protect him and became the first conscientious objector to earn the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Andrew Garfield, best known for his roles in “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “The Social Network,” gives a shockingly powerful performance in his role as Doss. Garfield’s acting capabilities only scratch the surface in his previous roles, but “Hacksaw Ridge” gives him an opportunity to truly shine. His portrayal of Doss, who is from a small town in Virginia, is believable, moving and well-developed. When the trials and tribulations of war start to take a toll on Doss, Garfield subtly but convincingly shifts his portrayal of the character.