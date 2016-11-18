Chicago to Host Multitude of Compelling Exhibits for Remainder of 2016

At this time of year, the weather in Chicago changes just as quickly as the leaves. As temperatures drop, take your adventures indoors and check out some of the most renowned and fascinating museums in the country right here in the city. Here is a preview of five awesome exhibits open to the public for the remainder of this year.

“Above and Beyond” at Museum of Science + Industry (5700 S. Lake Shore Drive)

Here to stay until: Jan. 8, 2017 Museum ticket cost: $18 for adults

“Above and Beyond” is a new, 5,000 square-foot, interactive experience that explores recent innovations in aerospace. The exhibit features a simulated space elevator that takes you to the edge of the universe. You can also design and test a supersonic fighter jet to face off in a virtual flying competition. Visitors brave enough can experience a flying simulation with motion-sensing technology to get a feel for what it’s like to fly like a bird and participate in other exhilarating activities.

“Procession: The Art of Norman Lewis” at Chicago Cultural Center (78 E. Washington St.) Here to stay until: Jan. 8, 2017 Museum ticket cost: Free

This exhibit offers the first comprehensive overview of the art of Norman Lewis, a pivotal figure in American art, a participant in the Harlem art community, the innovator of Abstract Expressionism and a politically conscious activist. In this exhibit, visitors can wander through 60 paintings and works that depict the 1930s to 1970s and explore six different themes: “In the City,” “Visual Sound,” “Rhythm of Nature,” “Ritual,” “Civil Rights” and “Summation.”

“Moholy-Nagy: Future Present” at the Art Institute of Chicago (111 S. Michigan Ave.) Here to stay until: Jan. 3, 2017 Museum ticket cost: Free for Loyola students

“Future Present” is the first comprehensive look at László Moholy-Nagy’s work to be displayed in the United States in nearly 50 years. Moholy-Nagy was born in Hungary in 1895 and is best known for his career as a multimedia artist and professor at the prestigious Bauhaus Art School in Germany. The exhibit brings together more than 300 works to showcase his forward-thinking career. In 1937, he founded the New Bauhaus in Chicago, now known as the Institute of Design at the Illinois Institute of Technology. He remains one of the most renowned international modern artists ever to have resided in Chicago. His work which was produced from 1920 to 1946, involves recorded sound, photography, film and synthetic plastics.