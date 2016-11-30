Chicago Takes on the Food Hall and Succeeds

Revival Food Hall (125 S. Clark St.) has become my sanctuary on Monday nights this semester. Between eight-hour days at my internship and two-and-a half hours of night classes, each evening, I was looking for a place where I could relax and get some tasty grub. Revival Food Hall fit my bill and exceeded my expectations.

A tradition in Europe for many years, food halls have recently made their way to the United States. These multi faceted, typically indoor markets feature a variety of local food vendors and artisanal products. Stylish and convenient, Revival Food Hall in particular provides endless food options for customers.

World-class chefs Mario Batali and Joe Bastianach brought Eataly (43 E. Ohio St.), a high-end Italian food hall containing many different restaurants and craft products, to Chicago in 2013. Then came Latinicity (108 N. State St.), a Latin food hall featuring Latin street food, in 2015.

Finally, on Aug. 17 this past summer, Revival Food Hall was born. Instead of featuring just one type of food, Revival provides visitors with cuisine options ranging from Mexican, to Japanese, to southern barbecue. Since opening, it has grown into a place for people to eat during the workweek lunch hour or with co-workers after the workday ends. Inside, you can walk around the hall while you think about which one of the 14 food vendors you will choose.

Dreamt up by the owners of 16” On Center, who have yet to steer me wrong (they also own restaurants such as Longman & Eagle and Dusek’s and venues such as the Empty Bottle and Thalia Hall), Revival Food Hall is a market-like dining concept that showcases Chicago’s best culinary options all under one roof. Built on the ground floor of The National, a historical building, the massive, 24,000 square-foot marketplace is located in the heart of Chicago’s central business district.

I appreciate its locality and its ability to take risks on young, up-and-coming chefs who cannot afford to start their own restaurants in expensive areas such as The Loop.

I have yet to eat the same meal twice at Revival Food Hall; the options are limitless. When you find yourself walking around in circles confused about what to eat, remember these recommendations from a self-proclaimed Revival Food Hall expert. Here are the top five places to eat at Revival Food Hall: