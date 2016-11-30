Giving Thanks To Those Who Help Run Loyola

This time of year is all about celebrating the holidays.

Across the country, families and friends gather for food, gifts and fun.

But the holidays are about more than indulging, they’re about giving thanks.

At Loyola, there is much to be thankful for: namely, an expansive staff of dedicated individuals who all work toward keeping the school running.

Loyola’s Director of Environmental Services William Curtin is one such individual.

In addition to being responsible for grounds at the Lake Shore Campus and housekeeping at both the Lake Shore and Water Tower campuses, he is responsible for environmental health and safety events and the recycling and waste diversion program.

Curtin has worked at Loyola since 1998 and said it has been a rewarding experience.

“The university is a diverse community of students, staff, faculty and administrators who are bound together by common core values that you can see in action every day,” Curtin said. “Everyone understands their roles and the reason we choose to be at Loyola. The students come first.”

Curtin is not the only one who is committed to the students.

Moses Valdovinos, one of Loyola’s shuttle bus drivers, shared similar sentiments.

“I’m doing something that I like and something for the future of America,” Valdovinos said.

Valdovinos understands students’ urgency when traveling to and from class and tries to accommodate their busy schedules.

For this effort, student can give their thanks — but Valdovinos also asks for patience.

“Have patience and understanding,” Valdovinos said. “Understand that we have to deal with traffic and all kinds of elements out there.”

Like Valdovinos, Mary Torres interacts with students on a daily basis in her office at the WTC mailroom.

Torres began working at Loyola in 2012 and said it is a positive environment where she feels she gets to know the students, staff and faculty well.

Although Torres and her colleague are responsible for sorting and delivering mail for both students and faculty at the WTC, she added that she thinks students don’t realize she has tasks that require her to leave the mailroom.

Torres and her colleague also go on mail routes twice daily. Torres said that when students see she has more to do, they become more flexible and try to fit their schedules to hers.

“Loyola students: Please take a moment to get to know the mailroom staff, hours of operation and pick-up hours,” said Torres. She encouraged students to get in touch with her for questions.

William Langlois, Aramark’s director of operations, Loyola’s food service provider, said he also welcomes student feedback.

According to Langlois, he and his team of 250 hourly associates and 25 managers and supervisors serve more than 6,000 meals in the dining halls each day.

“I enjoy working at Loyola; there is always something going on, and every day is challenging,” Langlois said. “The students, faculty and staff are very friendly and are always offering assistance.”

Curtin, Torres, Langlois and Valdovinos are just a few of the many who are out of student view but always deserving of every student’s thanks, not just on the last Thursday of November each year but every day.