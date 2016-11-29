Keeping Up With Kelsea Ballerini, Country’s Newest Record-Setting Star

While some 23-year-olds are recent college graduates and working entry-level positions at their first professional jobs, others are sharing the stage with some of music’s hottest artists, headlining their own tours and making records in the music industry. The latter would be the case for Kelsea Ballerini, one of country newest record-setting powerhouses.

Following the release of “Peter Pan,” the third single from her Gold certified debut album “The First Time,” Ballerini made country music history by becoming the first female artist in the genre to go No. 1 with her first three consecutive singles from a debut album. The single also made her the first woman to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts at the same time.

Ballerini, who took home the Academy of Country Music award for New Female Vocalist of the Year in April, is currently on The First Time tour, her first headlining tour. The artist took time to talk with The PHOENIX about her music journey, path to success and what keeps her motivated while keeping so busy.





You kicked off your tour in your hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, at the Tennessee Theater. What was that like?

“I was so nervous. I have waited two years to go home and do a show because I wanted to play that exact venue. That’s where I grew up going to shows and just getting really inspired. So, being able to play that venue for a sold out crowd, to look out and see my parents and my high school chorus teacher, it was a really emotional night. But it was really special.”

You moved to Nashville at the age of 15 to pursue your music dreams. What or how did you convince your parents that you were ready to take that next step?

“My mom moved with me, and I think she just watched writing and singing turn from a hobby to a passion. I did gymnastics and danced for 10 years. I was involved in a lot of stuff, but they were all just kind of hobbies. I think she just watched [writing and singing] grow into something a lot bigger.”

What do you think has been your key to success?

“Being a young girl in Nashville, I learned really quickly that I had to take myself extra seriously for someone else to take me seriously. So, even though my music is super fun and youthful and bubbly, I really took it seriously. And I think that that was a big lesson that I had to learn early on.”





What would you say to someone with big dreams like yours?

“Take yourself seriously. Writing songs is just the best thing in the world. I think if you have stories and you want to share them, doing it in songwriting is a beautiful way to do it. I think it really helps [being] in Nashville, too.”

You’ve been able to perform with some of music’s biggest names already, but who is one person that you would still like to share the stage with?

“Kelly Clarkson. She’s my favorite artist of all time. And she’s so cool and she’s so good.”

Where were you the first time that you heard one of your songs on the radio?

“I was in Nashville and I was merging onto the interstate, and I heard [“Love Me Like You Mean It”]. And it was right after Luke Bryan’s “Roller Coaster.” I was like, ‘How in the world is the DJ saying my name and Luke Bryan’s name in the same sentence? I’m freaked out.’”

What is the best piece of advice that you’ve received?

“Really early on, when I was on my radio tour, I went through media training right before, and basically they tell you how to redirect questions or how to like turn it into things properly. I was 19 years old and I was terrified. The first couple weeks of my radio tour, I was miserable because I was so scared I was going to say something wrong. And then I was talking to Taylor Swift and she was like, ‘Listen. You’re going to feel like cool wins sometimes and you know what, maybe you will win sometimes. But if you’re just yourself, it’s okay if you stutter, it’s okay if you trip, it’s okay if you say something wrong. Because at the end of the day, you’re yourself and you can lay your head on the pillow at night and know that you did that.’ And that helped me a lot.”





What are the best and hardest parts of touring?

“The best part of touring, especially headlining, which is a new thing, is getting to celebrate something that you’ve worked really hard on with the people that made it what it was. It’s been really, really cool to look out and see people singing every word to album cuts, not just the singles, and knowing that they were the ones that turned it up on the radio and they were the ones that downloaded it and tweeted the lyrics. It’s a really cool way to say, ‘Thank you.’”

“The hardest part is just being away from home. I’ve become quite a homebody since I’m gone so much.”

After this tour, you’re hitting the road with Thomas Rhett for his Home Team tour, which starts in February 2017. What keeps you going?

“I love it. I really love it. It’s been really fun touring “The First Time,” this record that I made, but I’m in the studio when I’m home and working on the next one. I think that seeing the reactions to “The First Time” and how well it was embraced really makes me more motivated with the next album, which is a really cool thing.”

Ballerini makes stop in Chicago

Ballerini performed to a sold-out crowd at Joe’s Live in Rosemont earlier this month. While her country-pop infused vocals and infectious energy made for a stunning set, what really stood out was the genuine care and connection Ballerini retained with her audience. Early in the night, she took time to stand at the edge of the stage and hold young fans’ hands as she sang the honest and uplifting lyrics of her song “Square Pegs.” Throughout the rest of the night, she took time to acknowledge the waves and screams of her fans. The country artist even ended the night standing in the middle of the crowd on the floor with her guitar and microphone to perform her first encore, “First Time.”

There was no hubristic ego to be noticed from the lively, blonde country singer-songwriter, but rather the obvious makings of a seemingly polished and capable young artist ready to leave her mark in the industry.

While she played most of the songs from her debut album, including the hits “Dibs,” “Yeah Boy” and her final encore, “Love Me Like You Mean It,” she surprised audiences with renditions of Justin Bieber’s “Sorry,” OneRepublic’s “Apologize” and a stripped-down country version of Adele’s “Send My Love.” The show-stopping moments continued when Ballerini played “Roses” and “High School,” songs that she hinted might appear on her second album currently in the works.

Ballerini continues to show that age is just a number. The 23-year-old’s record-breaking music is just the beginning of what I anticipate will be a very successful career.