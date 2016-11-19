Låpsley Stuns Chicago Crowd In Small-Venue Show

On the night of Nov. 9, I rode my bike over to Park West (322 W. Armitage Ave.) in Lincoln Park to the Låpsley concert. Within minutes, I forgot all about the election drama and was whisked off into a world of dreamy synth-pop music. Låpsley, the stage name of Holly Låpsley Fletcher, is a 19-year-old electro-pop artist from Liverpool who is making waves at the top of the U.K.’s top music charts.

I had been anticipating this concert since I first listened to Låpsley this past summer. I wasn’t sure if she was going to be a great live performer because her only material comes from her new album, “Long Way Home,” which has many electronic pieces that would be difficult to pull off in concert. At first, I was skeptical about how the music would translate into a live setting, but I was pleasantly surprised.

Låpsley was initially tasked with winning over the crowd in Park West, which posed interesting challenges for the performer with its layout and atmosphere. The venue’s leather booths, servers, the upscale cocktail bar, neon lights and dark carpet with a wood floor in the center have a nightclub vibe, so at first, people there were sitting down at tables, and the dance floor was not packed to even half of its capacity.

However, there was little room, if any at all, on the floor by the time the show ended. Although the venue was only half full, everyone rushed to the dance floor as soon as they got a feel for the music and began to realize why Låpsley has garnered so much hype in the U.K. Låpsley didn’t move her body much at all, but she didn’t need to dance to put on a great show.