No Illusion Too Great To Distract From The Pitfalls Of Play

I was optimistic at the prospects of a show combining the lure of elusive, up-close magic and a full-on play. However, I was left incredibly confused at what I experienced, and not just because of the card magic and incredible illusions I witnessed.

“The Magic Play” is the latest world-premiere to take the stage at the Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn St.). It’s a show that attempts to demonstrate through magic how we can’t always be so sure of what we see. What ultimately unfolds during this play, though, is a 135-minute dramaturgical identity crisis.





The show follows the Magician (a masterfully engaging Brett Schneider) as he reflects on his rocky relationships with a lover called the Diver (a smooth, yet mysterious Sean Parris) and his father, who is vaguely named the Father (an aged Francis Guinan who performs as a magician at a Reno casino with only a mediocre ensemble of tricks).

While the audience can sense that these two different relationships have a troubling, lingering effect on the Magician’s mental clarity, both severely lack context. For instance, there is only one real scene in which an exchange between the Magician and the Father occurs, and it doesn’t adequately delve into how their shared past might have shaped the Magician’s deep contempt of his father.





The characters’ lack of substantial names was another disappointment. When the characters engage in dialogue without referencing one another by name, it creates a sense of detachment that isn’t impactful. With only three characters in the show, I wanted to better understand their backgrounds and lifestyles, which wasn’t easy without so much as names to remember them by.

My biggest issue with the show, however, is its structure. In one moment, a typical scene plays out, and in the next, the Magician breaks the fourth wall, selecting an audience member to help with a magic trick. In some parts, the magic tricks blend well with the action onstage, but other times, the show comes to a halt as the Magician tries winning the audience over with a card trick or illusion of sorts.

This is not to say that Schneider isn’t an incredible magician, because he is; on several occasions, I was left stunned at what he made happen right before my eyes. Still, the performance would be better served by a simpler plot that doesn’t fluctuate between a magic show and a conventional play. It was far too difficult to become emotionally invested in the dynamic relationships of the characters with minimal backstory provided and the story’s progression constantly being interrupted by magic tricks.





There was a real lack of stakes present between the characters, too. Without investment in the characters, I was unable to care about what would happen to them; I was never sitting on the edge of my seat in anticipation of the next scene.

Director Halena Kays made noticeable efforts to compensate for playwright Andrew Hinderaker’s subpar script. There were moments in which she created strong staging, particularly in some scenes with the Diver. He would stand on a high dive behind a screen before performing a set of aerial tricks made possible by a harness and rig system. The Olympic hopeful then appeared to plunge into the pool beneath him with the help of Maggie Fullilove-Nugent’s skillful lighting design and John Boesche’s equally impressive projection design.





If you do attend a performance of “The Magic Play,” you will leave fascinated by and completely dumbfounded from some of the brilliant illusions performed — especially the jaw-dropping final trick. As for the more conventional portions of the play, refinements and additions are needed for a show that is otherwise rather confusing and forgettable.

“The Magic Play” is playing through Nov. 20 in the Owen Theatre at the Goodman Theatre (170 N. Dearborn St.). Tickets cost $15-$50 and can be bought at www.GoodmanTheatre.org/Magic, at the box office or by calling (312) 443-3800.