Six Actors and Directors to Watch at the End of 2016





Damien Chazelle (“La La Land,” “Whiplash”)

With only two feature films on his resume, Chazelle has already proven himself to be an impactful director. He has a pension toward the marriage of film and music, which are two of his passions. In his stunning directorial debut, “Whiplash,” Chazelle shows his ability to receive great performances from his cast, craft a tight story and direct tension as well as anybody in the business. His new musical, “La La Land,” has been all the rage at film festivals across the country, including the Chicago International Film Festival. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone and opens in theaters on Dec. 9.



Barry Jenkins (“Moonlight,” “Medicine for Melancholy”)