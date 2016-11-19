T&B Grill Serves Variety

Do you and your friends ever get into “The Great Debate”? No, I’m not talking about Pepsi vs. Coca-Cola, cats vs. dogs or thin crust vs. deep dish. I’m talking about which combination of meat and carbs you should get when you go out to eat: tacos or burgers?

T&B Grill (3658 W. Lawrence Ave.), located near the Kimball Brown Line stop, solves this dilemma by offering both. The wide-ranging menu is not surprising, as this Albany Park restaurant is located in one of the most ethnically diverse neighborhoods in the United States.

My friend and I went to T&B Grill on a Friday night. The restaurant was not particularly crowded, so our waitress was attentive, but not intrusive.

We began our meal with an appetizer of chips and guacamole ($7), of which I was slightly suspicious of because they were served within one minute of ordering them.





The chips were fried slices of T&B’s house-made tortilla, so they were crispier than your average chip.