The Weeknd Adds New Twist to Old Formula in ‘Starboy’ yet Falls Short



On Nov. 25, Grammy-award winning R&B artist The Weeknd released his latest full-length album, “Starboy.” Just one year after releasing his break-out album, “Beauty Behind the Madness,” the alternative artist, born Abel Makonnen Tesfaye, went in a different artistic direction with his new work. The Weeknd expands upon the tonalities, sounds and subject matter that he began to experiment with on “Beauty Behind the Madness,” but does so in an unorganized way. Before “Beauty Behind the Madness,” The Weeknd saw great success in the release of his other studio LP, “Trilogy.” “Starboy” features some of The Weeknd’s sweetest and corniest tracks, but alongside those come songs The Weeknd could produce in his sleep that once again highlight his lewd bravado. The juxtaposition between these cliched tracks and the songs his listeners are more used to hearing serves as both a strength and a downfall. The diversity seen in the 18 songs throughout the 68-minute album is unlike anything previously released by The Weeknd, yet the inconsistency of the record makes for a bumpy ride.

With production assistance from Max Martin, Cashmere Cat, Daft Punk and Benny Blanco, and features from Future, Lana Del Rey and Sam Smith, “Starboy” offers the broadest musical palette yet for The Weeknd. When the sonics of the album work, the music is genuinely irresistible. As much as the album aims to please with 1980s dancefloor-ready tracks, including “Rockin’” and “Secrets,” The Weeknd seems to be detached and, at points, self-destructive. These moments show that the artist dismissed the negative feedback he received after the blowout success of his previous album. The first song on the album, “Star- boy,” was not just a statement of intent for the album, but was also the record-breaking first single from the LP. With popping, 1980s-inspired drum patterns, the song has a pop feel with a hard edge.

The second song on the album,“Party Monster,” features an undesirable amount of Auto-Tune, but it is incredibly catchy. The Weeknd’s voice is distorted in a way that works and creates a tune that will have you nodding along. “Reminder,” the fourth song on “Starboy,” is reminiscent of The Weeknd’s talents that first grabbed our attention, with an eerie bassline and vocals that are simple yet effective. The lyrics touch upon his rise to fame and the Kids Choice Award he won for “Can’t Feel My Face,” a song about doing large amounts of cocaine. One particularly notable track, titled “Stargirl Interlude,” is located in the middle of the record. The song features vocals from fellow singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey. Having already collaborated with The Weeknd before, on “Beauty Behind the Madness,” Lana Del Rey is a good fit for this track because she has an obscure melodrama that compliments the mood and style of The Weeknd’s music.