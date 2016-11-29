Women’s Basketball Winless Through Five Games

After showing promise with a pair of preseason game wins, the Loyola women’s basketball team failed to get into a rhythm and lost its first five regular season games with a -23 point average scoring margin.

Head coach Kate Achter said she knew her team was going to face a lot of adversity throughout the season. With a 10-person roster and little Division I experience, the team has struggled to produce momentum on the offensive side of the court.

First-year guard Kaitlyn Williams said the team’s results don’t tell the full story.

“Our record really doesn’t show how much progress we’ve made as a team,” said Williams. “I think a lot of good things have come from the losses because we’ve learned a lot about each other. We’re just kind of coming together because we’re a whole new team … Now, we kind of have chemistry.”

The team’s slow start didn’t come from the team’s lack of depth and experience alone; the team’s jam-packed schedule is giving players a run for their money.

Former head coach Sheryl Swoopes set this season’s schedule last December. With only one senior scheduled to graduate after last season, there was an expectation that majority of the team would be back. So, the first five games pinned Loyola against basketball programs built for the postseason.

The Ramblers faced two Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams: the University of Pittsburgh and Clemson University. It also played against two teams that appeared in postseason tournaments last season — the University of Troy, which received an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament after winning the Sun Belt Conference title, and the University of Milwaukee, which played in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT). The ACC is a basketball-dominated conference and sent five teams to last season’s Big Dance.

Achter said she would have developed a better balanced schedule for her team with games that would challenge players but also help them gain confidence.

“I don’t want to make excuses for our kids,” said Achter. “I would schedule teams that we could be more competitive with … We were dealt the hand we got, and we’re going to keep moving with it … I think, at the end of the day, there are some teams that we could have competed more with, and there’s some teams that were better than us and had more depth than us personnel-wise.”

Loyola’s losses are in part due to allowing teams to pull ahead with multiple scoring runs, especially in the third quarter. The Ramblers trailed Northern Illinois University (NIU) by 44-43 heading into halftime. After emerging from the locker rooms, Loyola was plagued by a scoring drought and allowed NIU to take off with several unanswered runs. Similar situations happened against Pittsburgh and Clemson, with the Ramblers only down by four points or fewer before their opponents ran the court against them.

The team needs to work on its consistency. Scoring has been inconsistent across the stat sheet. First-year guards Kaitlyn Williams and Kiana Coomber have been two bright spots for Loyola. Williams recorded a team-high 19 points against the Huskies on Nov. 11. But two weeks later, Williams found herself shooting cold against Clemson and unable to make a single basket despite playing for more than 30 minutes. Coomber, who the Missouri Valley Conference named Newcomer of the Week on Nov. 28, wasn’t able to tally a point against Pittsburgh but led the team with a game-high 21 points against Clemson.

Achter said the team is working on becoming more consistent, but it’ll take time for the players to gain confidence.

Despite the losses, Achter said the team’s morale isn’t destroyed. She did note, however, that every loss — especially those in double digits — emotionally and mentally affects the players. Achter said she and her coaching staff try to end every post-game meeting on a high note, recounting what the team did well.

The Ramblers are scheduled to travel to Michigan to face the University of Central Michigan on Dec. 1 at 11 a.m., and Western Michigan University on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.