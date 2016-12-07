Course Evaluations are the Most Important Assignment of the Semester

Students will soon receive their final grades, but it’s now their turn to grade you, professors.

Another semester has flown by, and it might have included some unforgettable classes.

Maybe what made it unforgettable were the interesting topics discussed, or the number of times the professor canceled class, allowing students to hit the snooze button without guilt.

But maybe it wasn’t the good kind of unforgettable — maybe it was too challenging or required sacrificing more nights of sleep than you had hoped.

This semester might have included some of your favorite classes, or some of your most miserable ones. Either way, it’s important to note who is generally responsible for either outcome.

As professors scramble to fit in last-minute lectures and quizzes, students receive that notorious email from the Office of the Provost with the subject line, “Course Evaluation Survey-Now Open for Evaluation.”

As a student, my first instinct is to ignore the survey, especially because I have such limited free time to complete it with finals quickly approaching.

The survey isn’t mandatory for students to complete, which makes it easier to click “Move to Trash” and view it as unnecessary, or even a waste of time. I’ll admit that I am guilty of thinking these things, too.

Although students can’t view the course evaluation survey results, they have found a simpler way to see a professor’s ratings for a class. By using Rate My Professor ­— a site that lists reviews for professors on easiness, clarity, helpfulness, attractiveness and difficulty of exams and homework — students can figure out if they want to take a certain professor or class.

Some might think writing reviews on Rate My Professor gives people enough information to determine the general character of a professor or how easy it is to get away with blowing off a class.

Although it might help many students decide whether or not to take a course, the information doesn’t directly alert any administrators of improvements that students wish to see carried out, like the course evaluation survey does.

This could create a disconnect if there are faults in a professor’s teaching strategies that many students have recognized on Rate My Professor but haven’t communicated to the university through the survey or other means of communication.

On Nov. 28, the Office of the Provost sent out a university-wide email encouraging students to take the course evaluation survey for each class taken during the fall 2016 semester.

“Your feedback is extremely valued by faculty and the university as it provides us the needed information to improve teaching and learning for you as a student here at Loyola,” the email said.

These kind words provide assurance that the opinion of each student is important and valued by the university.

It’s easy to forget that professors are graded on their performances just as students are, and that Loyola encourages its students to do the grading.

Allowing students to express their opinions helps determine whether professors are meeting Loyola’s standards in their jobs. It’s important for professors to foster learning environments that are welcoming to students. If they do so, they should be reassured by their survey results that they’re doing what’s expected of them.

If a professor fails to maintain a civil and educational environment, the student should have the right to point out that shortcoming.

I know what it’s like having a to-do list that resembles a page from the dictionary, but students should set aside some time to complete each survey and help the university discover what to improve or maintain.

Riding the shuttle, waiting for class to begin or taking a break from studying in the Information Commons are perfect opportunities to take these surveys.

Students shouldn’t take to Rate My Professor, or any other online forum, to bash professors on their teaching skills or course curriculums. This action is counterintuitive to the open-dialogue environment Loyola tries to create between students, faculty and administration.

The more students that complete the surveys, the better the chance the university has to understand teachers’ performance.

Don’t forget, the answers and reviews provided are confidential, so be as honest as possible while keeping your feedback civil and instructive.