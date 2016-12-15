The Growling Rabbit Home to Healthy and Hearty Options

“Wholesome” and “hearty” are two words that come to mind while eating at The Growling Rabbit. Located in Rogers Park at 6981 N. Sheridan Road, The Growling Rabbit is a healthy cafe featuring dishes made with local ingredients. For patrons who are vegan or gluten-free, this cafe offers numerous options that will cater to those dietary restrictions. The atmosphere of The Growling Rabbit is comfortable and relaxed. Jazzy, instrumental Christmas music filled the space when I dined there — a fitting choice for the holiday season. Natural lighting and cushioned window seats provide a welcoming, homey environment.

Although The Growling Rabbit has delicious breakfast items, there’s no need to fret if you wake up late: The cafe serves breakfast all day. The breakfast menu features eggs, omelets, skillets, crepes and “bombwiches,” which are large sandwiches on pretzel buns. The breakfast dishes range from savory to sweet. One menu item that stood out to me was the Bomb Mi “bombwich” ($11.50). It’s made with a sweet and tangy hoisin-glazed shredded pork or tofu, fresh jalapenos, pickled daikon, carrots, pickles, cilantro, sriracha and a fried egg, all on a pretzel bun — with potatoes on the side.

For anyone who has a sweet tooth, the fruit and yogurt crepe is a quality option ($8.45). This crepe comes with maple vanilla yogurt, warm fruit compote, honey, granola and whipped cream. As each of the sweet items are under $10, the treat fits the college budget.

I enjoyed the “All Day” sandwich ($8.95), a vegan option which consists of pan-seared tofu, spinach, guacamole, red onion, tomato and coconut curry sauce on a bagel. Served with my delicious sandwich was The Growling Rabbit’s drink special for the day: a steeped hot passion fruit herbal tea mixed with homemade rose raspberry syrup ($2.50). The description had me hooked, and the bold, sweet flavors surpassed my expectations. The Growling Rabbit has called Rogers Park home for the last five years, but the cafe is set to leave the neighborhood on Dec. 31 to move to 5938 N. Broadway St., located near the Thorndale Red Line stop. The new location will allow even more people to enjoy what The Growling Rabbit has to offer.