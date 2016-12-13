Juilliard Grad Takes Over Lead Role From Mentor

According to Actors Equity, the union for stage professionals, of the 25 equity (union-backed) tours currently on the road, only two are plays — “Cheers Live On Stage,” which stopped in Chicago in September, and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” the next show to take the stage at the Oriental Theatre (24 W. Randolph St.). If you still don’t think equity touring plays are a rarity, type “Broadway in Chicago” into Google and what comes up is “Broadway in Chicago | Musicals in Historic Chicago Theaters.” When a play of this grandeur does come into town, it likely means you won’t want to miss it. “The Curious Incident…” is a stage adaptation by Simon Stephens of a novel of the same name written by Mark Haddon. The play follows Christopher Boone, the show’s 15-year-old protagonist, who struggles to interpret everyday life while dealing with what seems to be Asperger’s syndrome, although it is never explicitly spelled out. After falling under suspicion for the murder of a neighbor’s dog, Christopher becomes infatuated with figuring out who the real culprit is.

Following success on London’s West End, the play opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in Oct. 2014. It opened primarily to rave reviews and won five Tony Awards, including Best Play. It became Broadway’s longest-running play in more than a decade before closing in Sept. 2016, after 800 performances. Adam Langdon, a recent graduate of The Juilliard School of Drama, stars in the touring company as Christopher. Whereas the novel is written in a first-person account, the stage adaptation presents the story as a play-within-a-play, with Christopher using the other actors onstage to help him with the telling of his investigations. When talking with The PHOENIX, Langdon said that very little else is different between the original novel and the state adaptation. “[The play] is very, very loyal to the novel. All it does is really try and put you into the world from a sensory aspect of what it’s like to live like Christopher,” Langdon said. “It looks like a very bare-bones set, but there’s lights and huge sound effects, and things come out of the wall. It really holds everything we need.”

The technical elements of the show that Langdon went on to describe is likely why the play took home the Tony Awards for Best Scenic Design of a Play and Best Lighting Design of a Play in 2015. Langdon went so far as to describe the stage as “its own character.” “Some [sounds] and things really affect [Christopher] — Maybe there’s a strobing effect, a flash of light, a large sound or the LED lights within the stage are flashing different colors,” Langdon said. “When that happens, the audience also understands it.” Alex Sharp, also a graduate of The Juilliard School of Drama, originated the role of Christopher in the Broadway production of the play, for which he received the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play. Sharp, who was one year ahead of Langdon, also happened to be his paired “buddy” in the school’s department. Langdon first went in for the role to be Sharp’s replacement on Broadway, but gave, as he described, “a really terrible audition.” A year later, he found himself back in the audition room for the starring role on the tour and was able to land it. While Sharp made himself available to Langdon, he wasn’t overbearing toward the actor.

“Alex Sharp has been very helpful. He said, ‘If you don’t want to speak to me at all about the part, then I completely understand. But if you need to call me, I’m always there,’” Langdon said. “The best advice he gave me is to make it my own. Every [portrayal of] Christopher is different. He told me to not let anything I’ve seen previously dictate my performance.” Even with this additional insight into the role, Langdon said “nothing in the world” could have prepared him for it — not even his schooling. “My biggest fear starting out was the physical aspect of the show. It’s the most physical show I’ve ever been a part of,” Langdon said. “I came into this whole process as a skinny, lanky dude who does a lot of comedy, and this is a role where you have to be really physically fit. And I wasn’t,” he added with a laugh. The seemingly effortless choreographed lifts, flips and falls Langdon described, which are intended to help audiences better understand Christopher’s hyper-sensitive world, led the play to a historic Tony nomination for Best Choreography, a category typically reserved for musicals.