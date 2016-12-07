A Message from Men’s Basketball Head Coach: Calling All Students

For those of you who have made it to a basketball game at Gentile Arena this season, thank you.

As you can see, we are playing a fast-paced, high-energy style of basketball. We are currently 7-2 overall and 5-0 at home. It’s fun to watch. To those who have not been to a game: We need you.

I am calling on you, the students of Loyola University Chicago, to help us change the perception and landscape of Loyola basketball.

Our spirit teams and students helped provide our team with an energy boost to get a huge win on our home floor over Mountain West Conference preseason favorite San Diego State on Dec. 3.

The energy in Gentile Arena was electric, and the arena was only half full. Imagine how loud and intimidating that arena could sound to an opponent if we fill the place.

The perception is that Gentile Arena is an easy place to play for visiting teams because we are currently last in student attendance in the Missouri Valley Conference.

But, as San Diego State saw on Saturday, it is not an easy place to play, and it can get much louder. The Loyola men’s basketball team is a fun team to get behind.

This is an awesome school with many reasons to be proud of it. We are Loyola; let’s have our voices be heard in the world of college basketball.

As your head men’s basketball coach, I am willing to go anywhere, speak to any group and do whatever it takes to connect with the student body. I have said it many times and have seen it firsthand: You make a difference. This is our team and our university. Let this be the era that changes Loyola basketball forever.

Before you leave campus to head home for the holidays, we have a pair of big home games: one against Wright State at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 — we’ll even give you a free Chick-Fil-A sandwich for coming — and one on Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. versus Milwaukee. I encourage you to come out and be our sixth man.

Good luck with finals, happy holidays, and I hope to see and hear you all at Gentile Arena. Go Ramblers.