The Rolling Stones Return to Their Roots on Bluesy New LP

The Rolling Stones are one of rock and roll’s most prolific bands. The musicians earned their title as some of rock’s all-time greatest artists by following their guts and playing what came naturally, not by overthinking the process of making the music, something listeners have recently seen from them.

That uneasy second-guessing made many of their records from the mid-70s and onward sound labored, as they attempted to perfect detail after detail. It also resulted in some huge gaps between releases. It has been 11 years since The Rolling Stones released its last album, “A Bigger Bang” — the longest period ever between Rolling Stones records.

The band recorded its latest album, “Blue & Lonesome,” in just three days, with little planning. Although the band is known for its shrewd, grungy material, this album is filled with covers of the blues songs the band grew up listening to 50 years ago. But that lack of originality doesn’t take away from its spitfire appeal. In fact, The Rolling Stones hasn’t made an album with this level of emotion in decades.

It certainly helps that the core quartet, with help from legends including Eric Clapton and Chuck Leavell, feels relaxed. In order to find The Rolling Stones’ loose performances, you have to go all the way back to the mid-1960s. From the opening notes of “Just Your Fool,” featuring the first of several fantastic harmonica solos by lead singer Mick Jagger, to the closing cover of Willie Dixon’s classic “I Can’t Quit You Baby,” “Blue & Lonesome” is the sound of a classic rock-and-roll band making the most of its last moments as a group by revisiting its past, bluesy roots.

This record is far more than just a nostalgia trip. Blues is now an antiquated genre, replaced primarily by the surging popularity of mainstream rap and pop. The Rolling Stones doesn’t do anything new on “Blue & Lonesome,” but the musicians find a distinctive sense of purpose — within the music and within themselves — that’s especially compelling, given their lengthy careers.

Playing blues is where the Stones began, after all. Before the band’s hits, including “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the legendary “Sticky Fingers,” and before the superstar bloat that came after those recordings, The Rolling Stones was an excellent blues band. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that the best songs on “Blue & Lonesome” are Buddy Johnson’s “Just Your Fool,” Little Walter’s “I Gotta Go” and Eddie Taylor’s “Ride ‘Em on Down.”

On “Blue & Lonesome,” Jagger and Keith Richards keep the production gritty. Tape hiss can be heard at the start and close of each song, and a few tracks end with studio chatter among the band members. These features are there to remind listeners of the informal setting that spurred “Blue & Lonesome”: The songs were recorded as a precursor to The Rolling Stones’ next album, the official follow-up to the immensely popular “A Bigger Bang.”

All members of the band — with the exception of Ron Wood — are in their 70s, and their return to the music that characterized their youth seems like an attempt to refocus on what made The Rolling Stones so special in the first place. The ringing guitars throughout “Commit a Crime” and “Ride ‘Em on Down,” not to mention Jagger’s expert harmonica playing, haven’t been on a Rolling Stones record since the mid-1960s.

Of course, this is just the beginning of the end. “Blue & Lonesome” doesn’t necessarily restore The Rolling Stones’ relevance, and some of the album sounds a bit messy, but it’s the closest the group has come in a long time to reminding viewers of its legacy.

You can listen to the album on Spotify below: