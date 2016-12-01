Rooney Signs Statement of Support for Undocumented Students

Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney signed a statement promising to support and advocate for undocumented students that was issued by the Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities (AJCU) on Nov. 30.

“[The AJCU] statement reflects the shared mission and values that are central to our Jesuit, Catholic tradition,” wrote Rooney in an email sent to the Loyola community in the afternoon on Dec. 1.

The AJCU press release said the organization was compelled to put out its statement to “raise a collective voice” and affirm its commitment to the rights of undocumented immigrant students on the campuses of Jesuit colleges and universities.

“Our communities are immeasurably enriched by the presence, intelligence, and committed contributions of undocumented students, as well as of faculty and staff of every color and from every faith tradition,” the AJCU press release said.

The schools will protect their campuses’ undocumented students to the “fullest extent of the law,” according to the AJCU statement.

It also states it will promote the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Program, which allows some undocumented immigrants to stay in the United States if they entered before the age of 16.

In the campus-wide email, Rooney explained that in addition to signing the AJCU statement, she also signed a statement of support for DACA and undocumented immigrant students started by Pomona College.

The Pomona College statement has more than 400 signatures from college and university presidents from both public and private institutions, as of Dec. 1.

All 28 of the Jesuit schools in the AJCU signed the statement.