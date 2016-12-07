Semester in Review: No Shortage of Historic Moments

With another semester over, we are looking back at some of its significant moments. The PHOENIX took an in-depth look at how the university handles sexual assault cases, the United States elected a new president, Loyola inaugurated a new president and one Chicago sports team made history.

President-elect Donald J. Trump

On Nov. 8, the United States elected Donald J. Trump to be the 45th president of the United States.

Trump received 306 electoral votes while his opponent, Hillary Clinton, received only 232, according to RealClearPolitics election results. Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.5 million votes, according to RealClearPolitics.

Many Americans said they were shocked by the results of president-elect Trump’s victory and held protests throughout the country.

In Chicago, less than 24 hours after Trump made his victory speech, thousands of protesters marched through the city, shutting down roads and blocking the entrance to Trump Tower.

The protesters split into different groups during the march that lasted more than six hours, with some staying near Trump Tower while others stopped traffic on Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue.

The protests continued in Chicago the following Saturday, Nov. 12.

Nearly 5,000 protesters marched through the city, according to an estimate from Chicago Police Department (CPD) Tactical Lt. Godfrey Conin, who worked with one of the larger protest groups to coordinate traffic blockades and to clear a path for the demonstration.

Protesters remained peaceful at the “Love Trumps Hate” demonstration that started in Millennium Park and involved a march throughout the city. Five protesters were arrested at the Nov. 9 protest, according to CPD’s News Affairs.

President Dr. Jo Ann Rooney

Loyola welcomed a new university president this semester.

Dr. Jo Ann Rooney was announced as Loyola’s 24th president on May 23 and officially inaugurated on Nov. 4. Rooney is the first female and non-Jesuit president in Loyola’s history.

Rooney’s hiring came after an 11-month-long search for Loyola’s president. Provost John Pelissero served as interim president after the Rev. Michael J. Garanzini, S.J., resigned in June 2015.

Rooney, 55, previously served as president of Spalding University, a Catholic college in Louisville, Kentucky, from 2002-10, according to a message on the presidential search committee’s website. She also served as the president of Mount Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts. Rooney was appointed to the U.S. Department of Defense in 2010. Rooney also gained experience in the health care field as a managing director for the Huron Consulting Group.

At her inauguration, Rooney delivered the hard truth about the challenges facing the university while projecting a positive outlook for the future.

Rooney said Loyola’s priorities are to stop relying on increasing tuition to fund the university, sustain a diverse campus by retaining black and Hispanic students and follow through with university’s Plan 2020.

“[Diversity is] expected of us by our students and required of us by society,” Rooney said.

Sexual Assault

Dating back to Aug. 26, there have been eight sexual assaults reported this fall semester. Of those eight, two occurred in dorms on campus, one in San Francisco Hall at the Lake Shore Campus on Nov. 12 and the other in Baumhart Hall at the Water Tower Campus on Oct. 21.

One female Loyola student, who spoke to The PHOENIX on the condition she remain anonymous, said she was sexually assaulted at an off-campus apartment on Sept. 16 by a male Loyola student who she knew. She told The PHOENIX she believed Loyola administrators and Campus Safety mishandled her report.

The student said she filed a report with Campus Safety, but never heard from the administrator in charge of following up on reports — Associate Dean of Students and Interim Title IX Deputy Coordinator Tim Love — until she reached out four days later.

Under Illinois law, universities must respond to electronically submitted reports within 12 hours. Love said Loyola attempts to hold itself to that standard with all reports, but its internal goal is to respond to in-person reports within one business day.

After four days of not hearing from the school, the female student’s Loyola rape victim advocate at the Wellness Center put her in contact with Love.

After speaking with the student on Sept. 20, Love discovered that her report had never been filed with the administration.

“I was furious and let down,” the student said.

School officials declined to comment on the case in any detail, citing privacy concerns, even though The PHOENIX received permission from the student to discuss her case with the university.

The female student did not want to identify the male student she said assaulted her, so The PHOENIX was unable to contact him. At this time, he has not been charged with any crime and the female student said she does not plan to pursue criminal charges.

“I came forward to inform people about what to do after a sexual assault because a lot of the things that I learned, I only learned [them] because I went through the experience,” she said. “I wanted to shed light on the problems with the system, and the point is not to put blame on the university — [it’s] just to show that there needs to be changes.”

Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs made history on Nov. 2 by winning the World Series for the first time since 1908.

The Cubs won 103 of their regular season games and clinched a playoff spot.

Chicago advanced to the National League Division Series, taking on the San Francisco Giants. The Cubs beat the Giants in four games out of a five-game series, allowing them to advance to the next round.

In the National League Championship Series, the Cubs played the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Cubs defeated the Dodgers in Game 6 of the seven-game series, winning the National League and moving on to the World Series.

The Cubs faced the Cleveland Indians in a seven-game series.

The Indians won Game 1 with a 6-0 shutout, but the Cubs tied the series in Game 2 by winning 5-1. The Indians went on to win the next two games, leading the series 3-1. The Cubs faced long odds at a World Series victory, as they had to win three in a row. Incredibly, the Cubs managed to win Game 5 and Game 6, forcing a Game 7.

In Game 7 of the World Series — the final game of the baseball season — the Cubs led the Indians 6-3 throughout most of the game. The Indians tied up the score in the bottom of the eighth inning, forcing extra innings. The Cubs wasted no time and scored two runs in the 10th inning. The Indians answered with a run but ultimately came up short, and the Cubs won the World Series 8-7.