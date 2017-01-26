BREAKING: Rooney Announces 2.5 Percent Tuition Increase

Undergraduate students at Loyola University Chicago will see a 2.5 percent increase in their tuition for the 2017-18 academic year, resulting in about $1,000 more in tuition per year for incoming and current first-years, sophomores and juniors.

Loyola President Jo Ann Rooney announced the increase in an email sent to the Loyola community today. Rooney has said on multiple occasions that Loyola must stop relying on tuition increases to fund the university and even had the Board of Trustees examine a zero-increase model for the next year, but said a small increase was still necessary.

“It’s not down as far as I would like to have seen it, but it’s down as far as is prudent,” Rooney told The PHOENIX.

The increase for the upcoming school year is down from last year’s increase of 4 percent, but follows the same across-the-board approach. Previously, incoming first-years saw annual tuition increases of 5 percent, while students already at Loyola regularly saw increases of 2 to 3 percent.

Loyola Provost John Pelissero previously told The PHOENIX the school used this graduated increase because many of the projects being funded by the tuition increases would not be completed in time to benefit older students.

“We will continue to work to make sure this is not one time we’re decreasing it,” Rooney said to The PHOENIX.

The 2.5 percent increase will help fund financial aid, faculty and staff salary increases and academic programs, according to Rooney’s email.

Room and board rates will also increase by an average of 2.5 percent, and student development fees — which help finance the campus shuttles, 8-RIDE and the Wellness Center — will increase by 1.9 percent.