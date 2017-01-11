Faith, Family and Fans: How One Independent Country Artist Is Making History

Good old-fashioned hard work and hustle: That’s what rising country singer-songwriter Aaron Watson said has led to his growth and success as an artist.

The independent country artist spoke with The PHOENIX over the phone during a tour stop in Wichita, Kansas, ahead of his upcoming stop at Joe’s Live in Rosemont on Jan. 13.

Watson made history in 2015 when he became the first independent, male country artist to have an album debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart following the release of “The Underdog,” which featured the hit “That Look.” Watson said he was sitting at the kitchen table while his wife was making breakfast when his manager called to inform him of this historic moment.

“I really didn’t know what to say. I was just shocked. I’ve been doing this a long time, and it finally hit me,” Watson said. “My wife and I were dancing around the kitchen.”

It has been nothing short of a journey for Watson, whose 17-year career has consisted of 12 albums, with another scheduled to be released in February.

“I think that ‘The Underdog’ wouldn’t have gone No. 1 if not for the other records that helped pave the way,” Watson said. “I tell people that we ride a horse called Hard Work and Hustle. We stay true to our brand of country music, and we focus on faith and family. We focus on our fans. That is our business model.”

This persistent hard work has led the family man to success. Choosing to remain free from the confines of a label was a large part of his rise to success.

“I don’t really have anything against major labels. It works for a few of their artists, but it doesn’t work for a majority of the artists that they sign, unfortunately,” Watson said. “For me, music is something that isn’t an industry; it’s a family business. So, for me, I could just not entrust the family business to one of these big corporate machines that really don’t care about the well-being of my children or my wife.”

The chorus to Watson’s song “Fence Post” sums up that attitude toward big labels.

“‘Cause you know I’d rather sing my own songs / Than be a puppet on a string / I’ll wear what I want to wear / I’m gonna sing what I wanna sing

Heaven knows all I need / Is my faith, my fans, my friends and my family / Besides I’d rather be an old fence post in Texas / Than the king of Tennessee”

The choice to remain independent is one that doesn’t seem to be changing anytime soon for Watson who said, “If it ain’t broke, you don’t fix it.” But that isn’t to say that he hasn’t faced some challenges as a result of this decision.

“The biggest obstacle is always radio, just because of the way that things are set up. Unless you’re on a major label, it’s hard to get your stuff on country music radio,” Watson said. “For years and years and years, I’ve had doors shut in my face because we’re not on a major label, but I still have people say, ‘Are you on a major label?’ and I say, ‘Well, I’m not on a major label. I am the major label.’”

After 17 years, Watson’s business model appears to be working quite well. He has a full tour schedule with stops across the nation, including several shows in Europe at the end of January.

“There are still so many people that have never heard of us, but there are those people — [in] that underground fan base — that are just there for us always, anywhere we go,” Watson said. “We just thank God for that opportunity. I played to nobody for a really long time. I’ve never been to Ireland, and we’re playing a show in Ireland, and the show is already almost sold out from presales. And I’m just like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy.’”

In addition to the excitement of being out on the road and playing for his fans, Watson is looking forward to the release of his 13th album, “Vaquero,” on Feb. 24.

“For two years, I refused to listen to any mainstream music. I wanted these songs to be mostly about the songwriting,” Watson said. “I probably wrote around 80 songs. I picked the 16 songs that I just felt belonged on the album. They had that common denominator — they had that concept that I wanted to achieve with ‘Vaquero,’ from the music to the storylines within every song.”

Watson transitions from a creative man into a businessman in the months leading up to the album release.

“These two months leading up to the release is where we create so much demand,” Watson said. “This part of the process is fun, but the artist in me is anxious and ready to get the album out to everyone else.”

“Outta Style,” the first single from “Vaquero,” has been well received. It caught the attention of several media outlets including Billboard, Rolling Stone Country and All Access, and it is currently in the Top 30 and climbing on the Music Row charts.

“‘Outta Style’ is what I call the worm on the hook. It’s got that upbeat, catchy kind of country rocking sound,” Watson said. “There’s a lot of fun stuff, but there’s also just a lot of substance. The stories are all straight from the heart, real-life stuff. I wrote all 16 of the songs, so they’re songs that I believe in.”

Throughout his music career, Watson has learned several things about himself both as an individual and as an artist.

“For my entire career, I’ve had so many people and very big names within the music industry tell me I’m never going to amount to this or that. Now, here’s the deal: I could either let that completely shatter my dreams, or I could push forward. I used those moments in my life to fuel my fire and my passion and my drive,” said the hardworking artist. “Whatever you want to be, you can be that, but you’ve got to be willing to work hard for it.”

Aaron Watson will be playing at Joe’s Live in Rosemont (5441 Park Place) on Jan. 13 with opener Zane Williams. Ticket cost $15 and can be purchased at www.joesliverosemont.com.