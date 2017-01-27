Latest ‘Sherlock’ Season Doesn’t Disappoint

After a two-year break, “Sherlock” returned this month with its fourth season. The newest season, which aired Jan. 1 and ended Jan. 17, fully rewarded fans for their patience with the show’s long-awaited production. Sherlock airs on PBS, and just like every other season, the fourth season included three incredible hour-and-ahalf episodes full of the unique twists that make Sherlock unlike any other mystery show.

Like previous seasons, the first episode serves to reintroduce characters and set up conflicts for the episodes to follow. The beginning of the first episode, “The Six Thatchers,” addresses the cliffhanger ending from the previous season: that Sherlock’s biggest enemy, Moriarty, is dead but somehow continues to carry out malicious operations from beyond the grave.

This insight about Moriarty is intriguing, but the plot soon goes dry with a scattered and hard-to-follow mystery that revolves exclusively around Mary, John Watson’s wife. The focus has been on Mary before, so the plot in this outrageous episode doesn’t impress.

“The Six Thatchers” drags on as it reveals old information about Mary and tries to present it in a new way. Predictably, Sherlock cracks the case, alongside John and Mary, and confronts the traitor and killer in the London Aquarium.

The most shocking part of the episode comes at the end, when Mary dies from stepping in front of a bullet that was meant for Sherlock. This seems like an appropriate demise for Mary. Until her death, she remains a one-dimensional character who is mostly known to cause problems. But her death leads to the emotional and mental breakdown of John Watson, who blames Sherlock for the death of his child’s mother. The end of episode one concludes with Sherlock receiving a video from Mary, who advises him to save John — laying a clear foundation for the next episode.

In previous seasons, Sherlock has often struggled with addiction to various narcotics. At the beginning of “The Lying Detective,” viewers see him struggling with addiction yet again. For the better part of the episode, Sherlock is inebriated despite being internally torn apart without John by his side. John, on the other hand, copes with the loss of his wife by speaking aloud to a hallucination of her as if she were still alive. Both John and Sherlock seem to be lost without each other.

Unlike “The Six Thatchers,” the second episode of the season is so engrossing that it doesn’t feel like it’s actually 90 minutes long. The story is original and almost impossible to predict, a style for which the writers of ‘Sherlock’ are notorious. The episode’s big case revolves around Culverton Smith, a rich and powerful aristocrat and philanthropist and a man who Sherlock strongly believes to be a serial killer. After speaking with Smith’s daughter, who later turns out to be an imposter, Sherlock goes into a frenzy trying to solve the case. Because he is still seriously impacted by drugs and emotionally struggling without his best friend John, he becomes manic and begins throwing out wild accusations.

The episode is written in such a way that viewers are meant to question Sherlock’s authority. Toby Jones, who plays the role of Smith, is mesmerizing in his portrayal of the frighteningly powerful man, which brings together the whole episode. “The Lying Detective” felt like a stronger episode than the first two because it successfully captured my attention and featured unexpected plot twists. Although anyone could have predicted that John and Sherlock would reunite and rekindle their friendship, the surprise at the end of the episode — the reveal of Sherlock’s lost sibling — shatters expectations.

For years, Sherlock’s older brother has hinted at a third Holmes sibling, so fans have continually suspected the existence of an absent member of Sherlock’s family. Many thought the sibling was killed, while others theorized that Moriarty was the third sibling, but the disclosure that it’s actually Eurus Holmes ends all discussion.

“The Final Problem,” the third episode of the fourth series, starts with Sherlock’s inability to remember his little sister, which seems to be the most improbable aspect of the episode. Mycroft explains that Eurus was the most intelligent of the Holmes siblings, almost to an unsettling degree. She appears in flashbacks as being odd and distant from her brothers.

Following the flashbacks, Sherlock, Mycroft and John must travel to the maximum security institution where Eurus is held, in an attempt to figure out whether she has escaped.

The cinematography and music are stunning and complement the story well. The three men soon learn that Eurus has used her intellect to gain control of the prison and join forces with Moriarty. Eurus is obsessed with Sherlock, completely absorbed in tormenting him with vicious games that test the detective’s intellect and emotional limits. Each game seems impossible for Sherlock to overcome but the obstacles captivate viewers because, of course, Sherlock’s friends are facing death and he must save them.