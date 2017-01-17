Loyola Students Seize Chance to Bid President Barack Obama Farewell

Loyola senior Shannon Figueroa devoted a lot of time to saying goodbye to President Barack Obama. She and three of her friends — also Loyola students — woke up at 4 a.m. on Jan. 7 to wait in line for free tickets to the president’s Jan. 10 farewell address in Chicago. They got their hands on the tickets nearly five hours later.

“Really, I just wanted to be a part of history. I’ve been such a huge fan of Barack Obama and just his whole family in general,” said the 22-year-old ad/PR major. “Just to be able to see him speak in person was a surreal moment for me.”

Figueroa was one of thousands who attended Obama’s speech, which took place at McCormick Place on the Near South Side. She and her friends spent a total of nine hours standing on the day of the speech, she said, because tickets were general admission, and the group arrived early to go through security and find a place to watch.

Obama is the 10th president to deliver a farewell address, following the precedent George Washington set in 1796, according to TIME. For the historic event, Obama returned to Chicago, where he began his political career. The president’s speech was part gratitude, part reflection and part rallying for future progress.

He thanked his family, staff and supporters and pleaded with Americans to protect democracy and remain in solidarity despite their political affiliations or other differences. He also spent several minutes discussing race relations in the United States and the need for change and equality to further the progress that has already been made.

Loyola senior Alec Montoya got his ticket to the farewell address through an unusual but “extremely fortunate” way. He said he didn’t wait in line for tickets because he was on a retreat in Ohio at the time, but a friend who knew someone working the event got tickets for Montoya and a few others attending his retreat.

Being able to see the address in person was nostalgic for the 22-year-old. He said he clearly remembers watching Obama win the 2008 election on TV and remembers watching Obama’s inauguration in his eighth grade science class.

“To be able to kind of see the whole thing come full circle and actually be able to see him in person in the end was an experience you can’t really put into words,” the communication studies major said. “This is the man who’s been the president for the entirety of my adult life.”

Montoya said he found the moment that Obama teared up talking about his family to be especially touching — one that “makes you like him that much more.” He said he was upset to see Obama’s presidency come to an end.

Not all those who tried to get tickets were successful. Loyola senior Sarah Carrillo arrived at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 to get tickets and was disappointed to leave empty-handed.

“The White House website seemed to make a big deal about how no one would be allowed to line up before 6 a.m., so I felt like I should respect that, but when I got there I found out that that was not the case,” Carrillo, 21, said. “Lots of people had been there long before 6 a.m. and I wouldn’t [have] minded waiting longer.”

Carrillo was referring to a message posted on the official page for the event stating that people would not be allowed to camp out or line up at McCormick Place before 6 a.m. to get tickets. The message is no longer on the website.

Carrillo said she wanted to attend the address because, as a political science and international studies double major interested in working on political campaigns, she had been especially inspired by Obama’s presidential campaigns.

“I … love hearing the president speak. I think that he’s one of the great orators of our time,” Carrillo said. “I also love the symbolism that came with him speaking in Chicago because I love Chicago, and I love that he loves Chicago.”

Carrillo watched the address on television and called it “hopeful.”

“[Obama] really focused on a call to action, particularly to young people, which I found inspiring, and I hope other people did, too,” Carrillo said. “And I thought [it] was particularly necessary in light of current political rhetoric.”

Sophomore environmental science major Marissa Pratscher attended the address and was able to get seats through a friend’s connection instead of standing during the speech. She said she found Obama’s speech hopeful for the United States’ future.

“I think this is exactly what needed to be said and what we needed to hear,” the 20-year-old said.

Pratscher said she does not agree with a lot of President-elect Donald Trump’s policies and appreciated Obama advising people to be more empathetic.

“He also did a great job of just reminding the people in power to … just consider inclusion and be able to think about the way that policies and the way that attitudes and comments to the media can make anyone else feel, to be able to kind of put yourself in the marginalized communities’ shoes and see their point of view,” Pratscher said.

Figueroa said she especially enjoyed the part of Obama’s speech in which he asked people to believe they can be a change in the world.

“The whole experience … was craziness, but it was worth it,” Figueroa said.