Loyola’s Bench Makes Presence Known in 67-61 Victory Over Evansville

For the first time all season, the Loyola men’s basketball team’s (14-7, 4-4) bench made its presence known and played a key part in the Ramblers’ 67-61 victory over the Purple Aces on Jan. 21.

Throughout the season, head coach Porter Moser said he felt the team’s biggest weakness was bench production — he said they needed more depth.

After the victory, Porter said he was happy with the bench performance, which provided 33 of Loyola’s 67 points and 11 of the team’s 31 rebounds.

Junior forward Aundre Jackson led the way with 17 points and five rebounds while senior guard Milton Doyle followed with an additional 14 points.

Jackson’s 17 points and five boards led the way, while first-year guard Bruno Skokna’s 13 points and junior guard Tyson Smith’s five rebounds provided the spark that propelled Loyola to victory.

Jackson has been successful all season and he’s currently No. 4 in the nation with his 70.8 percent field goal average and leads the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC). But Moser focused on Smith and Skokna’s performances in his postgame presser, stating that Smith is gaining more confidence after recovering from last season’s ACL tear, while Skokna has come of age heading into the second half of the season.

“The maturation of [Skokna] is the most encouraging thing,” said Moser. “Early on, as most [first-years] do, they … fall into turnovers. Tonight, he [played] 27 minutes and [had] one turnover.”

The Ramblers are scheduled to host Bradley University on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.