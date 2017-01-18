‘Nashville’ Star Talks Next Steps

After a season of teetering ratings, ABC announced in May 2016 that it would cancel the country music-themed series “Nashville” after the finale of the show’s fourth season. Fans of the show immediately banded together and created a social media campaign in an attempt to save the series. The hashtag ‘#BringBackNashville’ flooded social media outlets, and eventually, fans’ demands were heard.

In June 2016, Country Music Television (CMT) confirmed it would pick up the series for a fifth season consisting of 22 episodes. Excited actors who regularly appeared on the series took to their social media accounts to share the news and thank fans. These stars included real-life sisters Lennon and Maisy Stella, who play Maddie and Daphne Conrad on the show, the daughters of the show’s lead character, played by Connie Britton.

The fifth season of the show premiered on its new network earlier this month to generally warm ratings and reviews. The Phoenix spoke with 13-year-old Maisy on the phone during her break from filming to talk about growing up with the series, working on it with her older sister and making plans for the future.

Stella said both she and her sister were as surprised as fans when they learned the cancelled show would get a second shot on CMT.

“It was really shocking. We’ve never really seen that happen before, and it doesn’t really happen,” Stella said. “It was all, really, thanks to the fans because they all came together to make it happen, and they totally made it happen. It was really, really insane.”

When the show first premiered in 2012, Stella was just 8 years old and her older sister was 13. Since then, the two have grown up on the small screen in front of America’s eyes.

“Looking back at it, to see that I’ve been on the show for five years is so insane,” Stella said. “Me and Lennon always joke that normal kids, they go through their awkward phases and things like that. But we had to go through all of our awkward phases on camera. All the bad haircuts, the bad ages and everything. We went through that on camera, so I feel like that was a bit tricky, but we got through it, and now we’re all good.”

Prior to beginning home schooling, being in public schools was the biggest difficulty for Stella when her work schedule began to fill up.

“I remember we would always miss out on stuff like going on field trips that I really wanted to go on. But, I mean, it was really worth it!” she said, laughing. “It was just trying to communicate with my teachers at school and be at work for however many days we were filming. It was difficult, but now that we’re home schooled, it is so, so much easier.”

Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick were brought on board to be the new showrunners for the series after its move to CMT. With this new home, the two are hoping to move plots at a slightly slower pace, allowing for greater emotional resonance in the characters’ storylines. This is something that Stella says appears in her character’s progression this season.

“Daphne is definitely maturing, and I think they really want to show that this season,” Stella said. “They want to show everyone that she’s getting older. There’s some trauma and things that happen this season that really force her to mature.”

Stella said part of the cast’s success together has to do with their chemistry. She was surprised just how genuine the relationships between everyone were off-screen.

“Ever since season one, it was immediate love for each other. I would always see interviews on Disney Channel with the cast and they’re like, ‘Oh, we’re one big family.’ And I always saw that and was like, ‘I know you guys are lying, I know there’s at least one person that you just don’t like,’” Stella said. “And there’s literally not one person on this entire show that I don’t love. I know now that the Disney kids weren’t lying. It is a big family. It’s really crazy. We love all of [the cast] so much. We hang out with all of them all the time.”

Prior to landing the role on “Nashville,” Maisy and Lennon, who is now 17 years old, made names for themselves by posting covers of songs on YouTube. Since they began posting videos six years ago, the two have accumulated over 750,000 subscribers and nearly 1 billion views. Lennon & Maisy, as the two are known in the music industry, released a cover of Coldplay’s “Up and Up” on Jan. 13. Maisy said the choice to record this particular song was a timely one.

“With everything going on around the world right now, we definitely need all the positivity that we can get,” Stella said. “The lyrics are super amazing because it’s about coming together and trying to make a difference.”

Without any professional vocal training, the sisters have gained an impressive list of accomplishments in addition to their successes as actresses and performers. They’ve published a book, performed at the White House, graced the stage at the Grand Ole Opry more than a dozen times, appeared on several “Best Dressed” lists and made appearances on the likes of “Good Morning America,” the “Today Show” and “The View.” However, none of these feats have amounted to Maisy’s favorite moment since coming into the public eye.

“One of my favorite [opportunities] was presenting an award to Taylor Swift,” Stella said. “I mean, that was just so insane. And then, once she won the award, she mentioned us in her speech. That was probably the craziest thing ever.”

While acting has been taking up most of the teenager’s time, Stella said that both she and Lennon want to release an album — sooner, rather than later.

“We are filming so much right now, but on the weekends, we are trying to get ready and get everything we need to make an album,” Stella said. “And then the second we get a break from the show, we’re going to hop on that.”

New episodes of “Nashville” air Thursdays on CMT at 8 p.m.