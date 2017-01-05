‘The Phantom of the Opera’ Receives Facelift For Its Timeless Tale

The famous opening minor chords in “The Phantom of the Opera” have lured audiences to the phantom’s chambers at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway for nearly 29 years, making the show the longest-running one in Broadway history. In 1991, three years after the Broadway production opened, “The Phantom of the Opera” had its first U.S. national tour. While the heart, core and beauty of the original production has remained the same, Laurence Connor’s reworked direction of the touring hit musical is a can’t-miss spectacle.

Although I was already familiar with the music and story of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning musical, this was my first time entering the magic and mystique of the show’s Paris opera house setting. The musical, now playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.), opens during an auction of old theatrical props. When the famous chandelier called lot 666 is revealed, it bursts into light and time rolls back to the 1880s when the madness of the story all began. One immediately becomes entranced as music from the nearly 15-member orchestra fills the air, dancers leap and glide across the stage and Paul Brown’s ornate set shifts into place, bringing audiences to the scene of an opera rehearsal.

Helping to lead the show is Katie Travis who plays Christine Daae, a member of the Corps de Ballet turned leading lady of the opera per the Phantom’s demands. Travis captures the youthful innocence of the role while incorporating a level of strength and maturity as the show progresses. Travis has control over both her character and her sweet soprano, which glides across the beautiful score. The actress’s versatility and dynamic range are highlighted in the song “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again,” in which Travis shows the unassuming prowess contained in her petite frame, despite Christine’s often reserved, adolescent ways.

Also of note is Derrick Davis who gives an incredibly touching performance as the Phantom, maintaining intrigue throughout the show. This masked “Angel of Music” falls in love with Christine and haunts the opera house, leaving written demands on how it is to be run. In the introspective number “Wandering Child,” Christine sings, “Angel or father, friend or phantom, who is there, staring?” Davis’ theatrical performance keeps audiences guessing about which of those categories describes his character. Despite the Phantom’s violent reactionary tendencies that result when his wishes are not granted, it is hard to look past his longing gazes that show yearning for human love, connection and acceptance, which he seeks in Christine.

The story is further enhanced by the well-cast group of supporting characters. Jordan Craig plays Christine’s somewhat beguiling childhood friend Raoul who now competes with the Phantom for Christine’s love. The pronounced and playful love between Craig’s and Travis’ characters becomes heightened during the captivating duet “All I Ask of You.” Trista Moldovan and Phumzile Sojola carry the show’s more operatic moments as Carlotta Giudicelli and Ubaldo Piangi, the fictitious opera’s resident soprano prima donna and principal tenor, respectively. David Benoit and Price Waldman bring well-timed comedic moments as Monsieur Firmin and Monsieur Andre, the theatre’s new owners.

The ensemble is one of the strongest I have seen and heard in a while. From the opening of the show to its closing scenes, the cast members bring their characters to life with subtle but noticeable acting choices that add life to the actions happening onstage. Aside from the acting, the vocal power of the cast as a whole is astounding, especially in the second act’s opening number “Masquerade.” Audiences were surely sent to the backs of their seats in awe as a result of the rich, well-balanced sound of the voices.

While the actors’ talent is noteworthy in this well-paced 165-minute production, the technical elements in the show are equally impressive. Not a single aspect of the production seems to go overlooked. Maria Bjornson’s beautifully detailed costumes, Mick Potter’s head-turning sound design, Angela Cobbin’s true-to-era hair and wig creations, Paule Constable’s stunning lighting design and Paul Brown’s innovative set all work together to create an aesthetically entertaining component necessary for this tour’s success.

The facelift given to this timeless tale is definitely worth checking out, despite however many times you might have already seen the show. The many seamlessly integrated components make for an entertaining night out at the theatre.

“The Phantom of the Opera” is playing now through Jan. 8 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 W. Randolph St.). Tickets cost $50-$140 and can be purchased at Broadway In Chicago box offices, online at www.BroadwayInChicago.com or by calling the Broadway In Chicago ticket line at (800) 775-2000.