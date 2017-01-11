President Barack Obama Returns to Chicago to Say Goodbye

President Barack Obama emphasized the importance of solidarity and defending democracy during his farewell address in Chicago on Jan. 10.

In a speech that praised his supporters, reflected on his presidency and rallied for further progress, Obama touched on issues affecting the United States including race, immigration and terrorism.

“Race remains a potent and often divisive source,” Obama said.

He acknowledged that race relations in the United States are better than they were 10 years ago but that much progress still needs to be made. He emphasized the importance of people of all races trying to understand the viewpoints and struggles of others, and he implored Americans to believe “each of our fellow citizens love the nation just as much as we do.”

Obama promised a peaceful transition of power to president-elect Donald Trump, who will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. Obama advised citizens to participate in government if they are unhappy with the process or results of the presidential election.

“We weaken [our foundational] ties when we define some of us as more American than others, when we write off the whole system as inevitably corrupt, and when we sit back and blame the leaders we elect without examining our own role in electing them,” Obama said.

Obama also said America must be careful to preserve democracy in the country by fighting discrimination and working toward economic and social equality among the working class, immigrants, minorities and the LGBT community.

Obama compared the stereotyping of today’s immigrants to that of the Irish, Italians and other ethnicities that once moved to the United States and strengthened the country.

He acknowledged that incidents such as the Boston Marathon bombing and the Orlando nightclub shooting serve as reminders of the danger of radicalism. Still, Obama asked Americans to not let fear harden them.

“The global coalition we’re leading against ISIL has taken out their leaders and taken away about half their territory. ISIL will be destroyed. And no one who threatens America will ever be safe,” he said.

The president also said it’s important to recognize climate change and act on it, saying, “to simply deny the problem betrays future generations” and acts against the innovative spirit of the United States.

Obama thanked his supporters for making his presidency possible and named increased job growth, reversal of the recession, the end of two wars in the Middle East and defeat of 9/11 terrorist Osama bin Laden as some of the successes of his time as president.

Obama also thanked the troops and law enforcement for their service, saying it was the “honor of my lifetime to serve as your commander in chief.”

Tearing up, he thanked his wife, daughters, Vice President Joe Biden and the White House staff before closing the address with thanks to the rest of his supporters. Youngest Obama daughter Sasha was not in attendance because she had an exam the next day, according to an NBC4 New York tweet.

“To all of you out there … I will be forever grateful,” Obama said. “Because you did change the world. And I leave this stage even more optimistic than when I started.”

In the end, the president brought his term full circle with a repeat of his campaign refrain, saying: “Yes, we can. Yes, we did. Yes, we can.”

Thousands of his supporters showed up to the address, which was held at McCormick Place in the Near South Side neighborhood in Chicago. About 18,000 people were estimated to be in attendance, ABC7 Chicago reported.

White House staff distributed tickets to the speech early on Jan. 7. Thousands lined up inside McCormick Place and outside in freezing temperatures in the hopes of obtaining tickets, and many left empty-handed.

Obama called Chicago “home” on the address’ official page. He began his political career and met his wife Michelle in Chicago. Obama served as a member of the U.S. Senate from Illinois before he became president in 2008.

Obama’s farewell follows a long-set precedent of giving an address at the close of one’s presidency. George Washington’s 1796 farewell address was the first to set an example that many former U.S. presidents, including Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, have followed.