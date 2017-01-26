Rising Country Artist Stays Grounded With Friends, Kindness

For country artist Tyler Farr, making a living through music was always a dream — one he never thought would become a reality. The singer-songwriter spoke with The PHOENIX ahead of his Feb. 3 show at Joe’s Live in Rosemont.

Following a year of dramatic highs and lows, Farr said he’s looking to the future with optimism.

“I started off the past year with lovely vocal surgery, which no one — especially when you’re a vocalist — wants to have,” Farr said. “Then, we had a regime change at Sony, the label, so that’s never something you hope for.”

But 2016 wasn’t all bad for Farr. In October, the 32-year-old married his longtime girlfriend at an outdoor venue just outside of Nashville. He described the wedding as the best day of his life.

“I’m married now, which is still weird to even think about just because she deserves a lot better, but I’ll take it. I tricked her,” he laughed.

Farr’s groomsmen included fellow country artists and close friends Colt Ford and Lee Brice, with Jason Aldean serving as his best man. The couple’s first dance was any country fan’s dream: dancing to Brad Paisley’s new single “Today.” While touring with Brad Paisley, Farr tried writing an original song for the special moment, per his fiance’s suggestion. It was just one week before the wedding when Paisley showed a clip of his music video for his new single, “Today,” to Farr.

“I was on his bus, and he showed me the video, and I just teared up,” Farr told People magazine. “I’m very blunt, and I was like, ‘That song was amazing, and I want to surprise my fiancé with something really special. Would you come and play this song for our first dance?’”

Sure enough, Paisley did.

Before Farr rubbed elbows with some of country music’s biggest names, he was a young boy with big ambitions. Farr’s stepfather, Dwayne Phillips, toured as the lead guitarist for George Jones, and Farr said spending time tagging along on some of their gigs was what ultimately made him decide to pursue a music career.

“I thought, ‘I have no idea how I’m going to do it, but this is what I want to do.’”

Farr began singing in his middle school choir and taking classical voice lessons. He continued this training through high school, which helped him earn a vocal performance scholarship for classical music at Missouri State University. After a couple years of college, and with some encouragement from friends, Farr decided it was time to leave Missouri State behind and take a chance on his career aspirations.

“One day, I just packed up and took off to Nashville and had no idea what was going to happen,” Farr said.

The then-aspiring country artist moved to Music City U.S.A. with minimal possessions and essentially no knowledge as to how the industry worked. After years of upset and broken promises, Farr met country artist Colt Ford, forming a relationship that would eventually jumpstart his career. Farr was invited to be the opening act on Ford’s tour, but he also performed onstage with Ford’s band.

“I remember one year, we did like 250 shows,” Farr said. “I was opening for [Ford] and singing an hour before him and then singing an hour and a half with him. So, an average of two and a half hours a night and 250 shows was a lot of singing. But it’s how I cut my teeth in the business.”

After gaining the attention of several industry leaders, Farr landed a publishing deal with Sony, which eventually led to his record deal. Since releasing his debut single, “Hot Mess,” in 2012, Farr has landed eight of his singles on Billboard Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts. Those successful songs include the hits “Whiskey in My Water,” “Redneck Crazy” and “A Guy Walks into a Bar,” which made it to No. 1 in 2015. Even now, having found his stride, the singer acknowledges the difficulties in the music industry.

“The hardest part [of the industry] is being able to adapt and to overcome losses — taking the good with the bad,” Farr said. “People don’t understand all of the things that go into the business. It takes a different kind of toughness than a normal job. It’s just learning how to overcome a year that may not have went how you would’ve liked and learning how to persevere.”

Soon, Farr will add a new title to his resume: reality TV star. Cameras followed the artist around for the last nine weeks of 2016, capturing nearly every moment. The series, appropriately titled “A Little Too Farr,” does not have a confirmed premiere date, but Farr said it would be released in the next couple of months on a new streaming site similar to Netflix and Hulu.

“One thing I can assure you is that it will be very entertaining,” Farr said. “It’s kind of a mixture between ‘Jackass’ and my life, which sometimes includes being a jackass. But it will be funny.”

Although few details about the series have been released, Farr told The PHOENIX that some familiar faces, including Jason Aldean and Lee Brice, will appear in it. Farr said the hardest part of filming was having to be “on” all the time. Despite that challenge, Farr expressed that he became more excited about the project after viewing some rough cuts of the footage.

In addition to filming the reality series, the country artist has been busy finishing up his third studio album. He released the first single from the album, “Our Town,” in September. The songwriter wrote the hit in response to divisive issues in the United States at the time, including the fight against ISIS and the demonstrations that involved people declining to stand for the national anthem.

“[‘Our Town’] talks about old times when I was growing up and how things used to be,” Farr said. “There’s a lot of crazy stuff that happened last year. That song is about how it used to be and should be — when people actually cared about each other and really put their neck out on the line for another person. It also talks about how that still goes on today, but how they don’t like to show the good stuff quite as much.”

As for the rest of the album, Farr said fans can expect to see “a lot more me.”

“Things have changed in my life. I’m married now, and what I try to do as an artist is make each album like a story or a picture of what my life has been in the last year or two years,” Farr said. “Instead of all sad love songs and ballads about heartbreak, you’re going to find some [songs] on there that are like, ‘I found a girl to marry me.’ I want to make people laugh, I want to make them cry and I want to make them party.”

Farr said he believes this third album, which he said might be released this summer, will set an even higher bar than his first two. He promised it will still contain hits with a John Michael Montgomery and Hank Williams Jr. sound, but with his own style that has “a little grit and edge to it.” The album was made possible with the help and talents of Jason Aldean, who produced several songs on the album. As for the remaining songs, Farr said he’ll be getting Aldean’s input on them, whether he wants it or not.

“That’s what my kind of friends do. He pushed the button [in the studio] after I sang a verse and he said, ‘Hey that’s great. Now can you just sing it in tune?’ What a jerk,” Farr joked. “We can be friends and be brutally honest with each other. That could really ruin a relationship, but it didn’t because we are just very straightforward with each other, and that actually made it a lot easier to work with each other.”

As someone who has given his all to establishing himself as a country artist, Farr had some final thoughts on the biggest lesson he has learned from his experiences in the industry.

“Be kind to everyone and anyone be-cause you never know who you’re going to be working for,” he said. “If you make somebody feel good, that’s about the best thing you can do, in my opinion. They’ll remember that forever.”

Tyler Farr and opening act Logan Brill will play at Joe’s Live in Rosemont (5441 Park Place) on Feb. 3. Tickets cost $29 and can be purchased at www.joesliverosemont.com.