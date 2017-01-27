Rogers Park Welcomes New Bar

Bulldog Ale House, an American-style sports bar chain founded in Illinois, has found a home in Rogers Park. Located at 6606 N. Sheridan Rd., adjacent to student favorites Chipotle and bopNgrill, Bulldog Ale House opened on Jan. 12 and looks like it could be a popular spot for students and locals alike, considering its discounts and daily deals.

Bulldog Ale House has an industrial appearance. Complicated woodwork distinguishes all four walls and exposed lightbulbs provide for dim, relaxed lighting. High tables and chairs line one wall, and larger semi-circle booths cluster along the opposite side, framing an oval bar nestled in the center of the restaurant. Large chalkboards that list beer offerings and regular food and begverage deals hang among glowing TV screens, which serve to make sure no sports game goes unseen.

The menu offers traditional bar fare, including a variety of sandwiches, wraps, soups, wings, pizzas and burgers. But Bulldog stands out in that it offers more than your average bar food options and features signature plates such as chicken and waffles, homemade pot pie, Ale House ribs and specialty pasta dishes.

The daily food and drink specials seem to be made just for college students. On Mondays, the restaurant offers a $1 quarter-pound burger with the purchase of a beverage, and $10 domestic beer buckets. On Tuesdays, stop in for $3 craft and import beers and $10.99 all-you-can-eat wings with the purchase of a beverage. On Wednesdays, Bulldog offers any shot, beer and drink for $3 and pizzas are half-price. On Thursdays, the Ale House offers 89-cent chicken tenders and $2 draft beers. The specials on weekends are also affordable, making Bulldog Ale House a great option any day of the week.

I ordered the veggie burger ($9.99) with a house salad and a side of french fries. Served on a pretzel bun, the veggie burger was made with black beans and chipotle spices. Veggie burgers can often be bland, so I was pleased to have one that wasn’t. The burger was wholesome, and the hint of chipotle flavoring made it tangy and savory. The French fries were lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, and they were adequately sized portions. The serving staff was amiable, and the manager even stopped by our table to chat.

Chain sports bars are popular in the United States. Luckily, for Loyola students and Rogers Park residents, a new, reasonably-priced beer and burger joint isn’t too far away. Bulldog Ale House seems to be more upscale than other chain restaurants, while still having a very casual vibe and cheap prices.

Although the mascot isn’t Loyola’s own, I’m excited to welcome Bulldog Ale House to the neighborhood.