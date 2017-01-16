Second Half Surge Gives Loyola the 77-71 Win Over Missouri State

After trailing 39-28 at halftime, senior guard Milton Doyle led the Loyola men’s basketball team (13-6, 3-3) comeback with another near triple double. The Ramblers outscored Missouri State University (12-7, 3-3) by 17 points in the second half to come out on top 77-71.

Junior forward Aundre Jackson scored a team-high 22 points and Doyle recorded 18 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists. Together, Jackson and Doyle led the Ramblers to their third Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) win. This victory gives Loyola its third conference win in its past four games and puts the Ramblers in a tie for fourth place in the MVC.

Jackson had a rough start to conference play. He started with a combined 13 points in the first three games, shooting 40 percent (4-10 FG). His 22 points against Missouri State give him 40 in the last two games, while shooting 73.7 percent (14-19 FG). Jackson is back to his season average for field goal percentage, which has him at fifth in the nation in shooting percentage.

Jackson attributed the breakout to his teammates and their support, and said they had his back throughout the lull.

“When I had the little slump, they were telling me to … be me [and] be a beast,” said Jackson.

Head coach Porter Moser said he recognized Jackson’s slow start to conference and said he understands that holiday break can be a big adjustment for players coming from junior college.

“When you go to Christmas break [in junior college], you have a three week break,” said Moser, “and we gave him about three days. I think he came back and … had to work a little harder [to get open].”

The Ramblers are scheduled to be back in MVC action on the road against the University of Northern Iowa on Jan. 18.