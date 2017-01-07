Steppenwolf’s “The Christians” Challenges Your Beliefs

For the first 15 minutes of Lucas Hnath’s “The Christians,” it’s hard to tell whether you’re watching a play or a rock concert. A yellow-clad gospel choir belts out tunes of worship using handheld microphones, with colorful LED lights illuminating the performance and large screens displaying lyrics on either side of the stage. The only reminder that this “concert” is taking place in a church is the enormous, vibrantly lit cross mounted on the back wall of the theater. The concert-like opening of “The Christians” sets the tone for the dangerously public, albeit less visually dramatic, spectacle that is to come.

“The Christians” centers around Pastor Paul (Tom Irwin), who leads a megachurch — big enough to warrant a coffee shop in the lobby — that holds thousands of worshippers each week. When Pastor Paul gives a controversial sermon to the congregation, a schism erupts in the foundation of the church about what the community believes and why they are to believe it.

Upon entering Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theatre, it’s nearly impossible to imagine what the space would look like without Walt Spangler’s immaculate set. Spangler recreated a perfect chapel hall in the space, complete with magenta carpeting, large pots full of flowers and pillars of speakers from which Pastor Paul’s words ring in the ears of the congregation.

After the choir finishes its set, Pastor Paul picks up a microphone and begins his fateful sermon. Irwin’s Paul has the aura of a stand-up comedian: clearly experienced in speaking in front of large crowds but possibly less adept at conversing one-on-one.

However, the audience isn’t given the opportunity to gauge Paul’s interpersonal skills. He and the rest of the cast speak speak into handheld microphones for the entirety of the play. Although not every scene takes place in public, the use of the microphones gives the feeling that every word is spoken to an audience. Even the bedroom conversations between Pastor Paul and his wife (Shannon Cochran) are broadcast to the ever-dwindling congregation.

Director K. Todd Freeman skillfully restrains the intensity of the play, making it feel like a pot of water just on the point of boiling. The pot finally boils over when Associate Pastor Joshua (Glenn Davis) reveals with painful honesty why he so vehemently disagrees with Pastor Paul’s sermon. Davis is emotionally connected to his character’s experiences, as he practically yells his lines into the microphone with intense earnestness. It may seem that Davis’ Joshua is overbearing, but a more nuanced interpretation of the performance suggests that Joshua may be giving a sermon of his own.

Indeed, one of the greatest strengths of Hnath’s writing is his ability to give each character a personal belief system and to allow those characters to express their belief system without the assertions feeling forced. Each character, whether it be Pastor Paul’s wife, choir singer Jenny (a hilariously honest Jacqueline Williams) or board member Elder Jay (Robert Breuler), expresses their confusion, contention and inner conflict to Pastor Paul. At first, the characters are hesitant about their sermons, but by the end of the play, they firmly declare them into their microphones with energetic passion.

The key word in “The Christians” is not the “Christian” part (on a certain level, the play has nothing to do with Christianity at all), but the “s” on the end. Hnath’s play isn’t about Christian beliefs, but rather the individuals who hold those beliefs. “The Christians” cleverly uses the experiences of its Christians to examine our individual belief systems and how we cope if and when those systems are challenged.

Hnath’s characters are compelling and are certain in what they know (and what they don’t know). When each member of Pastor Paul’s life eventually settles on their own ideology (and they all do), Hnath gives us a fresh glance into why we believe what we believe, and how we articulate those reasons when forced to do so publicly— sometimes with quiet dignity, sometimes with unmitigated spirit. “The Christians” has reinforced my belief in the ability of theatre to provoke, to challenge and to declare. In a way, it’s almost like a religious experience of its own.

“The Christians” runs through Jan. 29 at Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theatre (1650 N. Halsted). Tickets cost $20-$89 and can be purchased at the Steppenwolf’s box office, online at www.steppenwolf.org or by calling (312) 335-1650.