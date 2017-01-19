Campus News SURVEY: How’s the WiFi? By Phoenix StaffPosted on January 19, 2017 9:22 p.m. CT With the three new WiFi networks replacing the old 'loyola' network, the PHOENIX is asking students what their experiences have been so far. What is your year at Loyola? Freshman Sophomore Junior Senior Grad Student This is a required question Are you connected to one of the new "LUC" WiFi networks? Yes No This is a required question Which of the following devices have you connected to the new networks? (Check all that apply) Smartphone Laptop Gaming console Other: This is a required question How much trouble connecting to the new "LUC" networks have you had this semester so far? None at all Some A lot I have not been able to connect This is a required question Never submit passwords through Google Forms. Powered by Google Forms This content is neither created nor endorsed by Google. Report Abuse - Terms of Service - Additional Terms Phoenix Staff More from Phoenix Staff SURVEY: How’s the WiFi?Semester in Review: No Shortage of Historic MomentsRepublicans Dominate Nationally, but Blue Wins Big in Cook County