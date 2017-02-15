‘Bootycandy’ Sizzles And Shocks At Windy City Playhouse

“Bootycandy,” a new production playing at the Windy City Playhouse (3014 W. Irving Park Rd.), is a semi-autobiographical account of the life of the successful director and writer Robert O’Hara, who grew up a gay black man. O’Hara, the recipient of many awards, has crafted “Bootycandy” with shocking, provocative and raw humor.

“Bootycandy” addresses modern-day stereotypes toward gay and black people. O’Hara takes stereotypes that might seem hurtful and transforms them into a candid comical medium that audiences can laugh at and, most importantly, understand. While “Bootycandy” had me laughing uncontrollably, it prompted me to question society and how much these stereotypes are ingrained into our society.

The play follows the life of Sutter, played by Travis Turner, and begins when he’s just a young, naive boy. Turner’s performance was nothing to write home about, but it was fit for the role and changed with the character’s age. Turner was frank and sincere with his acting, allowing audiences to comprehend the character of Sutter well.

The second scene of the play opened to Reverend Benson (Osiris Khepera), who gives a sermon to the audience. In Benson’s speech, he complains to the church about how the choir boys have been seen hanging out, hugging and sometimes kissing. After addressing every stereotype gay men have faced, Benson enthusiastically yells that these boys should not be afraid of who they are or how they act.