Breaking Down The 2017 Oscar Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released its prestigious list of Oscar nominees Jan. 24 and encountered significantly less backlash than last year. With the “Oscars So White” campaign dominating the ceremony in 2016, it seems the Academy stayed conscious of that issue for this year’s nominations, delivering one of its most racially diverse years in history. This accomplishment was likely made easy with some of the powerful films that undeniably ranked among the best of last year and earned their spots as nominees. Black-led films such as “Moonlight,” “Fences,” “Hidden Figures” and “13th,” and talent such as Barry Jenkins, Naomie Harris, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington and Bradford Young, head their respective categories.

It’s that time of year again: Oscar season. As we begin another exciting year of film, it’s only fair that we acknowledge those special movies that made us laugh, cry and sit on the edge of our seats throughout 2016.

Leading the pack with 14 nominations is Damien Chazelle’s beautifully heartbreaking musical, “La La Land,” which ties with “All About Eve” and “Titanic” for the most nominations in history. Ranking second behind the award juggernaut are “Moonlight” and “Arrival,” with eight nominations each.

All three of those films are nominated for best picture, although it looks to be a two-horse race for the gold. Of the nine films nominated for the coveted award, only “La La Land” and “Moonlight” seem to have a serious chance at winning. “Moonlight” is undoubtedly the underdog here, and it would be interesting to see an all-black film win the highest award for a motion picture film.

The award for directing is often telling of who is likely win best picture. The two categories are frequently awarded to the same film, although we have seen a trend of splitting the two in recent years. In both 2014 and 2016, best director and best picture were awarded to different films. In 2014, Alfonso Cuarón won best director for his film “Gravity,” while “12 Years a Slave” took home best picture. Last year, we saw Alejandro González Iñarritu take home his second Oscar in a row for “The Revenant,” although “Spotlight” won best picture.

This development is likely a result of the complicated voting process the Academy undergoes, in which participants rank the nominees from best to worst. So, it won’t be surprising if the Academy uses the splitting strategy to honor both “La La Land” and “Moonlight” by giving one best director and the other best picture, although “La La Land” is poised to sweep many of its categories. We’ll get a better sense of where the two rank in the upcoming guilds and various other award shows that lead up the Oscars.

While he isn’t likely to take home a directing statue over Damien Chazelle or Barry Jenkins, Mel Gibson received a nomination for best director for this World War II film “Hacksaw Ridge” that shocked many film pundits. After a hard and fast fall from grace as a result of leaked audio years ago that included racial slurs regarding rape, it seems the Academy is ready to forgive the undeniably talented director. It will be tough for some to accept him back as quickly, but it was an impressively objective move by the Academy to acknowledge his skill as a filmmaker and separate the art from the artist.

The star of Gibson’s film, Andrew Garfield, received a nomination for best leading actor. But similar to the best director category, best leading actor seems to be another close race between Casey Affleck for his heart-wrenching performance in “Manchester By the Sea” and Denzel Washington for his powerful, boisterous performance in “Fences.” This is a classic battle between different acting techniques. Affleck delivers a nuanced performance that fits his character perfectly, while Washington embodies a loud, brash man in his commendable performance. It appears Affleck leads the race, but it’s certainly possible for Washington to pull the upset.

Leading this year’s best leading actress category is Emma Stone for “La La Land.” All signs indicate this will be her year to win a hard-earned first Oscar, but potential dark horses in this category include Natalie Portman for “Jackie” and French actress Isabelle Huppert for “Elle.”

Meryl Streep received her 20th Oscar nomination with her lead performance in “Florence Foster Jenkins,” sparking outrage among film fans that deem her performance unworthy. Streep is an extremely talented actress, but there is something to be said for the politics of the Academy Awards — when the voters like a certain actor or actress, they’ll show that preference year after year. This tendency may have played a role in selecting Streep, when many fans and critics would have instead liked to see the nomination go to Amy Adams for her performance in “Arrival.”

The supporting actor and actress categories could be even tighter than the lead categories this year. The best supporting actress category in 2017 is stacked with names like Viola Davis, Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams. While Davis is the front-runner, anyone in that category could take home the gold. Similarly, “best supporting actor” is currently led by Mahershala Ali for his performance in “Moonlight,” although actors such as Dev Patel and Lucas Hedges could threaten Ali’s chances.

In the smaller categories — namely the technical ones, such as production design and sound editing — “La La Land” is expected to be a juggernaut. It has the chance to tie or break the all-time wins record, which is currently held by “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King,” “Titanic” and “Ben-Hur,” of 11 total wins each. The love-it-or-hate-it musical will be in the spotlight come Feb. 26, with all eyes on whether it will make history.

There weren’t too many surprises with this year’s Oscar nominations, as a majority of the consensus best films were nominated — many of which happened to center on minorities. This year showed an enormous step toward diversity and rightfully acknowledged the quality of non-white films. In just under one month, we’ll see who takes home the awards.