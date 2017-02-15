‘Carmen’ Offers Insight Into Progress Of Modern Society

On Feb. 11, The Lyric Opera debuted “Carmen,” Georges Bizet’s timeless French tragedy following the femme fatale, Carmen, and her lover, Don José.

Written in the 1870s, “Carmen” reflects the lives of outcast gypsies living in early nineteenth century Spain. The show features countless accomplished artists from around the world, including Ekaterina Gubanova, who plays the leading lady, Joseph Calleja as her naïve-turned-surly beloved, Eleonora Buratto as Micaela, the abandoned love of Don José and Christian Van Horn as Escamillo, the toreador who’s been torn from bullfighting in pursuit of Carmen.

Van Horn lights up the stage with his portrayal of Escamillo, bringing a frivolity to the chiefly humorless story. His bass-baritone voice is an auditory delight for every audience member.

Buratto, a skilled soprano, shines in her role of José’s forgotten lover. Viewers can’t help but feel sympathetic for this woman who’s been discarded like a pair of tattered shoes.

Callejo brings not only his stunning tenor voice to the part of Don José, but he also brings a startling acting performance. His portrayal of Don José enables the audience to observe how this character transforms from a naïve, smitten soldier into a jealousy-ridden, possessive brute.

He is obsessed with Carmen and determined to ensure that if she will not belong to him, then she will belong to no one. This possessiveness is what kills Carmen when José stabs her in a jealous rage. The curtain falls as he weeps over her lifeless body.