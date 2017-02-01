Censoring Opposing Views Goes Against Freedom of Speech

Last year was filled with political discussion and widespread frustration.

The line dividing conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats grew exceptionally thicker after the 2016 presidential race between Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and now-president Donald Trump.

With this political division continuing to grow, one trend that was common throughout the campaign must come to an end this year: banning speakers who have political views that oppose one’s own.

This issue occurred locally when protests prevented former Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez from delivering a scheduled speech at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics in February 2016.

Another instance was the banning of American conservative political commentator, columnist and attorney Ben Shapiro from speaking at DePaul University in November 2016, after protesters claimed Shapiro’s views on the Black Lives Matter movement and “safe spaces” were attacks.

The Young America’s Foundation at DePaul invited Shapiro to speak on campus along with renowned feminist Christina Hoff Sommers. Sommers was allowed on campus, while Shapiro was banned from speaking and security guards escorted him off of the campus.

But, if one looks back on Shapiro’s past lectures, it’s evident he has facilitated open debate and discussion.

Whether you like or dislike Shapiro and people who express views similar to his, it’s wrong to ban them from speaking in public or making public appearances.

Those individuals have the right to exercise their freedom of speech, just like everyone else.

If you dislike someone whose views differ from yours, then confront and challenge those views while having an open dialogue with the individual in seeming opposition.

Whether someone is liberal, conservative or of some other political persuasion, that person deserves the right to speak and express their thoughts.

Banning individuals because of their dissimilar views is not a solution; it only adds more fuel to the fire.

College is a place where students should be exposed to opposing ideas and ideologies, even if those views seem to be offensive.

We cannot move forward with our discussions if we we keep banning individuals whose viewpoints differ from our own.