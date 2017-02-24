Changing The Ballet Game

Some people find ballet to be an outdated, stuffy art form, but the Joffrey Ballet’s winter show, “Game Changers,” challenges this assumption by bringing audiences elements of traditional ballet with a modern twist.

Rather than a cohesive story ballet, “Game Changers” is composed of three different works. Two are back by popular demand, while the last is the Chicago premiere of a work by New York City Ballet resident choreographer, Justin Peck. Each piece is equally captivating and impressive. The variety seen in “Game Changers” creates an excellent show for the first time ballet-goer and the seasoned attender alike.

The show opened with “Fool’s Paradise,” a piece choreographed by Tony Award-winning Christopher Wheeldon and set to Joby Talbot’s music. When the curtain opened, a huge puff of billowing smoke loomed in the middle of the dark stage, creating an entrancing atmosphere. The scene warmed up as dancers in skin-tight, nude-colored costumes emerged, illuminated by warm, golden light. The shadows created as they moved gracefully through a series of strong living sculptures were echoed throughout the piece as shimmering gold rose petals fell along the backdrop. The fluid choreography to the romantic strings transported the audience to another world, dreamlike and elegant.