CRIME ALERT: Hate Speech Graffiti in Residence Hall

A Loyola student was the victim of hate speech vandalism the night between Feb. 4 and 5.

The graffiti was written near the door of a student’s room in Spring Hill Residence Hall on the Lake Shore Campus during the night, Deputy Chief of Loyola Campus Safety Ed Mirabelli wrote in an email to the Loyola community on Feb. 5. Campus safety removed the graffiti the morning of Feb. 5.

In the email, Mirabelli wrote that Campus Safety is looking for any information about the incident.

Illinois law classifies an offense as a hate crime when a person assaults, batters, steals from, harasses or damages the property of someone based on “race, color, creed, religion, ancestry, gender, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability or national origin of another individual or group.”

Mirabelli advised victims of a hate crime to contact Campus Safety or to call the ethics reporting hotline at 1-855-603-6988.