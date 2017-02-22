Fact versus Fiction: Why We Must Educate Ourselves during this Administration

Donald J. Trump has been president for roughly one month.

Thus far, one of the biggest issues Americans have faced hasn’t been his immigration policy, his desire to build the wall or even his push to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The most concerning issue has been that Trump and his administration are consistently lying to the public.

PolitiFact created a scorecard tallying up how many of Trump’s statements have been true or false from the start of his campaign to now.

What Politico revealed is that Trump has been either mostly false, false or “pants on fire” 70 percent of the time.

Some of these false statements include him claiming that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election — which is why he says Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by almost 3 million votes.

Trump also claimed terrorism and terrorist attacks in the United States and Europe have “gotten to a point where they’re not even being reported” by the media.

Beside the fact that Trump is flat-out lying and fabricating events to the American people, citizens are actually believing and still instilling trust in the president.

When his believers hear the statements he makes, many take it immediately as fact rather than assessing what he said and fact checking his statements.

When CNN news anchor Alisyn Camerota interviewed a group of Trump’s supporters about his statement regarding millions of people voting illegally in December 2016, not only did they defend him, but they also still backed their support when the facts were presented to them.

The falsity of statements doesn’t stop at the president; it has extended to some of his cabinet members. Take counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway’s Bowling Green Massacre slip-up, or White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s false accusation of Iran attacking a U.S. naval vessel.

This is why people must keep themselves informed under this administration and not take any statements at face value if we’re to set straight the lies and falsehoods spread by both Trump and his cabinet members.

News media outlets may have their biases, but there are many — even ones outside the mainstream networks such as ABC, NBC and CBS — that do offer news in a more nonpartisan way.

An example would be YouTuber Philip DeFranco. DeFranco aims to provide sources along with the statements he makes. He tries to present the news in the most neutral way he can, leaving little room for his opinion.

DeFranco isn’t funded by any organization, he isn’t paid to provide a certain opinion or ideology and he created his YouTube channel for the purpose of presenting news in a factual manner.

We have control over the type of news we share, and we are people who want to see the truth broadcasted. This can only be done if we start informing ourselves first before falling into the trap of spreading fake news.