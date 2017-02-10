February Fun Is In Order

February is typically loathed or loved, reason being that Valentine’s Day calls it home. Don’t worry though, Chicago is home to hundreds of events that will ensure you’re entertained all month long. It’s time to brave the winter weather and pack your schedule with these fun-filled activities.

Chicago Auto Show – Feb. 11 – Feb. 20 – McCormick Place (2301 S. Lakeshore Dr.)

Whether you’re a motorhead or not, Chicago’s annual Auto Show is a great place to check out what’s next in the world of cars. The Chicago Auto Show will showcase nearly 1,000 different vehicles, exhibits, accessories and collector cars, all located within McCormick Place. Brands ranging from Honda and Ford to Maserati and Jaguar will display their debut models, while Chevrolet will exhibit its life-size Lego Batmobile. Tickets are available at the Chicago Auto Show’s website (chicagoautoshow.com) or at the event for $12.

Cupid’s Undie Run – Feb. 11 – John Barleycorn (3524 N. Clark St.)

Show the winter weather who’s boss and race through Wrigleyville in your underwear to raise money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation in this year’s Cupid’s Undie Run. Participants can win shirts, engraved flasks and new underwear by raising funds for the cause. The run begins at 2 p.m. at John Barleycorn (3524 N. Clark St.) and journeys through Wrigleyville. After the race, head back over to the afterparty at John Barleycorn to warm up and get to know some of your fellow participants. Tickets are $55 if purchased at the event, and range from $30-$45 if purchased in advance on the event’s website (cupidsundierun.org).

Adler After Dark – Feb. 16 – Adler Planetarium (1300 S. Lakeshore Dr.)

Enjoy drinks, live entertainment and unlimited access to museum exhibits at Adler Planetarium’s monthly 21 and up event, Adler After Dark. Brush up on your celestial knowledge with this month’s theme, “Cosmic Clue,” while solving the mystery of a murder at the museum. The theme of the event changes monthly, so don’t miss this opportunity to mix and mingle under the stars. The event takes place from 6- 10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the event for $25 or in advance on Adler Planetarium’s website (adlerplanetarium.org) for $20.

Tove Lo – Feb. 16 – House of Blues (329 N. Dearborn St.)

Pop star Tove Lo is coming to Chicago for one night only at the House of Blues (329 N. Dearborn St.). After stepping into the spotlight with her breakout hit, “Habits,” Tove Lo released her latest album, “Lady Wood,” featuring darkly explicit confessionals dealing with relationships and sexuality. Singer-songwriter Phoebe Rya nhas exressed support for this not-to-be-missed concert. . Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $48 and can be purchased online at livenation.com.

Chicago Pizza Party – Feb. 11 – Ravenswood Event Center (4043 N. Ravenswood Ave.)

You can’t call yourself a true pizza lover until you’ve experienced the Chicago Pizza Party. Taste some of the best ‘za Chicago has to offer as 20 Chicago pizza restaurants compete for the “Best Pie in Chi” award. Afterwards, check out the VIP beer garden to sample favorites from Argus Brewery and Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits. Along with endless food and beverages, a photo booth, a DJ and games, you are sure to be entertained. The Chicago Pizza Party is located at the Ravenswood Event Center (4043 N. Ravenswood Ave.) from 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased online (chicagopizzaparty.com).

Mardi Gras Crawl – Feb. 25 – The Hangge-Uppe (14 W. Elm St.)

Celebrate Mardi Gras the right way with Chicago Sport and Social Club’s Mardi Gras Bar Crawl on Feb. 25 beginning at 2 p.m. The party starts at The Hangge-Uppe (14 W. Elm St.) and travels to nearby bars in the Division and Rush Bar District including Original Mother’s, She-Nannigan’s, Lodge Tavern, Coconutz, Mother’s Too and more. Tickets can be purchased at www.timeout.com and range from $11-$33. Admission includes two free drink tickets, masquerade masks and beads — the perfect combination for a wild celebration.