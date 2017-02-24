Goodman Gives Modern Take On Century-Old Play

Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” is a realistic play that presents an ironic tale of a family living in the Russian countryside.

The play opens on a scene with the handsome local doctor Astrov (Marton Csokas), the daughter’s hilarious old nurse Marina (Mary Ann Thebus) and Uncle Vanya (Tim Hopper).

They discuss the changes in their household since the return of the retired professor Serebriakov, played by David Darlow. The play hits its overly dramatic climax when the changes that Serebriakov is making are finally too much for the dissatisfied Uncle Vanya.

The Goodman Theatre’s production of “Uncle Vanya” proved to be accessible, thought-provoking and chock-full of impressive characterization. Showing at the Goodman’s smaller Owen Theatre, the classic play came together in a new light. Annie Baker’s translation and adaptation of “Uncle Vanya” is noticeably modern to those who have studied older translations of Chekov, but more understandable and relatable to younger, unassuming theatre goers.

The Goodman’s adaptation of “Uncle Vanya” was appropriate for the large student audience during the Goodman’s College Night. Students brought $10 and their student ID down to the iconic Goodman Theatre to see the play, chow down on a pizza dinner and meet cast members.

Before the performance of “Uncle Vanya”, Caroline Neff and Alžan Pelesìć gave students great advice for starting a career in theatre. College Night is only held once during each show’s run, but the student promotion “10Tix,” where students can get tickets for $10, is always available.

The production also embraced new elements of naturalism along with the classical realism exhibited in the original play. A naturalist play usually depicts a detailed representation of the nitty-gritty aspects of life. The dirty windows, dingy walls and mismatched furniture found in Todd Rosenthal’s set design added understanding and meaning to the themes of decay and dissatisfaction in the adapted story.